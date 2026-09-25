Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



25-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST







25 September 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 24 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6850

£ 2.3050

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6650

£ 2.2900

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6761

£ 2.3018



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,726,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,951 2.6800 XDUB 08:25:40 00031010413TRDU0 1,804 2.6850 XDUB 08:42:03 00031010448TRDU0 2,130 2.6800 XDUB 08:50:07 00031010453TRDU0 2,234 2.6750 XDUB 09:09:06 00031010464TRDU0 2,025 2.6650 XDUB 09:49:13 00031010520TRDU0 1,395 2.6700 XDUB 09:56:51 00031010629TRDU0 122 2.6700 XDUB 09:56:51 00031010628TRDU0 3,312 2.6700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031010852TRDU0 4,196 2.6700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031010851TRDU0 290 2.6700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031010850TRDU0 1,844 2.6700 XDUB 11:37:33 00031010911TRDU0 1,892 2.6700 XDUB 11:37:33 00031010910TRDU0 1,872 2.6750 XDUB 12:21:52 00031011098TRDU0 2,053 2.6750 XDUB 12:42:38 00031011131TRDU0 3,920 2.6700 XDUB 12:48:04 00031011147TRDU0 1,300 2.6750 XDUB 13:37:55 00031011238TRDU0 704 2.6750 XDUB 13:37:55 00031011237TRDU0 6,916 2.6800 XDUB 14:35:17 00031011511TRDU0 5,217 2.6800 XDUB 14:35:17 00031011510TRDU0 1,825 2.6800 XDUB 14:56:17 00031011636TRDU0 1,831 2.6800 XDUB 14:56:17 00031011635TRDU0 1,889 2.6800 XDUB 14:56:17 00031011634TRDU0 1,780 2.6800 XDUB 15:23:02 00031011728TRDU0 2,087 2.6800 XDUB 15:31:40 00031011760TRDU0 2,021 2.6800 XDUB 15:31:40 00031011759TRDU0 1,950 2.6800 XDUB 15:31:40 00031011761TRDU0 541 2.6800 XDUB 15:52:06 00031011838TRDU0 3,165 2.6800 XDUB 15:52:06 00031011837TRDU0 1,847 2.6750 XDUB 16:07:13 00031011930TRDU0 3,703 2.6750 XDUB 16:10:43 00031011936TRDU0 2,184 2.6750 XDUB 16:25:40 00031012013TRDU0

London Stock Exchange