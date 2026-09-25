Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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25.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

25-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


25 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 24 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6850
 		 £2.3050
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6650
 		 £2.2900
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6761
 		 £2.3018
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,726,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,951 2.6800 XDUB 08:25:40 00031010413TRDU0
1,804 2.6850 XDUB 08:42:03 00031010448TRDU0
2,130 2.6800 XDUB 08:50:07 00031010453TRDU0
2,234 2.6750 XDUB 09:09:06 00031010464TRDU0
2,025 2.6650 XDUB 09:49:13 00031010520TRDU0
1,395 2.6700 XDUB 09:56:51 00031010629TRDU0
122 2.6700 XDUB 09:56:51 00031010628TRDU0
3,312 2.6700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031010852TRDU0
4,196 2.6700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031010851TRDU0
290 2.6700 XDUB 10:45:02 00031010850TRDU0
1,844 2.6700 XDUB 11:37:33 00031010911TRDU0
1,892 2.6700 XDUB 11:37:33 00031010910TRDU0
1,872 2.6750 XDUB 12:21:52 00031011098TRDU0
2,053 2.6750 XDUB 12:42:38 00031011131TRDU0
3,920 2.6700 XDUB 12:48:04 00031011147TRDU0
1,300 2.6750 XDUB 13:37:55 00031011238TRDU0
704 2.6750 XDUB 13:37:55 00031011237TRDU0
6,916 2.6800 XDUB 14:35:17 00031011511TRDU0
5,217 2.6800 XDUB 14:35:17 00031011510TRDU0
1,825 2.6800 XDUB 14:56:17 00031011636TRDU0
1,831 2.6800 XDUB 14:56:17 00031011635TRDU0
1,889 2.6800 XDUB 14:56:17 00031011634TRDU0
1,780 2.6800 XDUB 15:23:02 00031011728TRDU0
2,087 2.6800 XDUB 15:31:40 00031011760TRDU0
2,021 2.6800 XDUB 15:31:40 00031011759TRDU0
1,950 2.6800 XDUB 15:31:40 00031011761TRDU0
541 2.6800 XDUB 15:52:06 00031011838TRDU0
3,165 2.6800 XDUB 15:52:06 00031011837TRDU0
1,847 2.6750 XDUB 16:07:13 00031011930TRDU0
3,703 2.6750 XDUB 16:10:43 00031011936TRDU0
2,184 2.6750 XDUB 16:25:40 00031012013TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,542 2.3050 XLON 08:31:55 00031010427TRDU0
3,144 2.3050 XLON 08:50:07 00031010452TRDU0
662 2.3050 XLON 13:40:23 00031011241TRDU0
205 2.3050 XLON 13:47:45 00031011249TRDU0
1,542 2.3050 XLON 14:35:17 00031011507TRDU0
1,483 2.3050 XLON 14:35:17 00031011508TRDU0
3,134 2.3050 XLON 14:35:17 00031011509TRDU0
1,675 2.3050 XLON 15:10:34 00031011688TRDU0
1,441 2.3050 XLON 15:30:35 00031011757TRDU0
3,133 2.3050 XLON 15:32:50 00031011765TRDU0
1,701 2.3000 XLON 10:45:00 00031010849TRDU0
1,628 2.3000 XLON 12:10:24 00031011022TRDU0
1,446 2.3000 XLON 12:52:01 00031011150TRDU0
1,565 2.3000 XLON 16:10:43 00031011935TRDU0
1,576 2.2950 XLON 11:36:44 00031010908TRDU0
206 2.2950 XLON 16:25:00 00031012012TRDU0
250 2.2950 XLON 16:26:02 00031012014TRDU0
2,197 2.2950 XLON 16:27:37 00031012020TRDU0
1,470 2.2900 XLON 09:59:35 00031010634TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444425
EQS News ID: 2405228

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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