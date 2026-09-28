Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
28.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

28-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


28 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 25 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6900
 		 £2.3150
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6750
 		 £2.3000
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6808
 		 £2.3080
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,626,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,022 2.6850 XDUB 08:16:12 00031012148TRDU0
1,973 2.6800 XDUB 08:16:12 00031012149TRDU0
1,899 2.6850 XDUB 08:59:28 00031012189TRDU0
3,861 2.6850 XDUB 09:03:08 00031012198TRDU0
3,550 2.6900 XDUB 10:11:55 00031012221TRDU0
3,741 2.6850 XDUB 10:21:04 00031012222TRDU0
1,761 2.6800 XDUB 11:04:15 00031012237TRDU0
1,877 2.6850 XDUB 11:30:05 00031012242TRDU0
3,648 2.6850 XDUB 11:39:09 00031012244TRDU0
1,744 2.6850 XDUB 12:35:34 00031012271TRDU0
1,964 2.6850 XDUB 12:52:31 00031012275TRDU0
1,846 2.6800 XDUB 13:01:57 00031012307TRDU0
120 2.6800 XDUB 13:30:02 00031012310TRDU0
1,839 2.6850 XDUB 13:34:41 00031012329TRDU0
3,675 2.6850 XDUB 13:34:41 00031012330TRDU0
1,937 2.6800 XDUB 14:02:23 00031012345TRDU0
3,948 2.6800 XDUB 14:34:38 00031012437TRDU0
4,275 2.6800 XDUB 14:34:38 00031012436TRDU0
1,751 2.6800 XDUB 14:34:38 00031012435TRDU0
3,867 2.6750 XDUB 15:03:16 00031012506TRDU0
1,727 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012583TRDU0
2,050 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012582TRDU0
2,892 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012581TRDU0
883 2.6750 XDUB 15:30:06 00031012580TRDU0
1,187 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013131TRDU0
1,100 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013130TRDU0
151 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013129TRDU0
1,872 2.6750 XDUB 16:15:03 00031013132TRDU0
1,803 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:03 00031013138TRDU0
1,811 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:24 00031013152TRDU0
20 2.6750 XDUB 16:20:24 00031013151TRDU0
3,206 2.6750 XDUB 16:23:51 00031013172TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,556 2.3150 XLON 08:29:31 00031012169TRDU0
1,570 2.3150 XLON 09:35:53 00031012211TRDU0
1,568 2.3150 XLON 09:35:53 00031012212TRDU0
1,601 2.3100 XLON 09:05:00 00031012199TRDU0
1,542 2.3100 XLON 10:50:31 00031012233TRDU0
1,515 2.3100 XLON 11:39:09 00031012243TRDU0
1,441 2.3100 XLON 11:39:09 00031012245TRDU0
1,467 2.3100 XLON 12:39:49 00031012273TRDU0
1,501 2.3100 XLON 13:34:29 00031012328TRDU0
1,704 2.3100 XLON 13:47:35 00031012332TRDU0
972 2.3100 XLON 15:25:44 00031012560TRDU0
593 2.3100 XLON 15:25:44 00031012561TRDU0
1,525 2.3050 XLON 13:02:34 00031012308TRDU0
1,467 2.3050 XLON 14:34:38 00031012433TRDU0
1,510 2.3050 XLON 14:34:38 00031012434TRDU0
4,926 2.3050 XLON 15:29:18 00031012579TRDU0
1,803 2.3000 XLON 16:21:44 00031013161TRDU0
1,739 2.3000 XLON 16:21:44 00031013162TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444563
EQS News ID: 2405886

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 2,67 -0,37% Cairn Homes PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

27.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 39
27.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 39: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
26.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
26.09.26 KW 39: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
25.09.26 KW 39: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX stabil erwartet -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt werden zum Wochenbeginn kaum verändert erwartet. Die Aktienmärkte in Fernost finden am Montag keine einheitliche Richtung.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen