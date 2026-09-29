Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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29.09.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

29-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

29 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares 

The Company announces that on 28 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7750
 		 £2.3800
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7150
 		 £2.3450
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7547
 		 £2.3613
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,526,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
542 2.7150 XDUB 08:19:58 00031013368TRDU0
1,762 2.7350 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013406TRDU0
1,804 2.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013408TRDU0
1,775 2.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013407TRDU0
2,042 2.7350 XDUB 09:21:37 00031013552TRDU0
1,976 2.7300 XDUB 09:21:37 00031013554TRDU0
1,806 2.7350 XDUB 10:10:13 00031013607TRDU0
1,821 2.7400 XDUB 10:23:32 00031013665TRDU0
1,980 2.7450 XDUB 10:45:48 00031013730TRDU0
1,872 2.7450 XDUB 11:04:15 00031013807TRDU0
1,451 2.7300 XDUB 11:17:56 00031013856TRDU0
177 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013921TRDU0
82 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013922TRDU0
93 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013923TRDU0
27 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:26 00031013924TRDU0
3,720 2.7500 XDUB 12:10:32 00031014027TRDU0
2,004 2.7500 XDUB 12:28:16 00031014099TRDU0
1,745 2.7500 XDUB 12:49:46 00031014172TRDU0
1,847 2.7550 XDUB 13:08:30 00031014288TRDU0
1,833 2.7500 XDUB 13:24:29 00031014374TRDU0
1,986 2.7500 XDUB 13:28:20 00031014384TRDU0
1,962 2.7700 XDUB 13:58:31 00031014467TRDU0
1,864 2.7700 XDUB 14:07:23 00031014514TRDU0
2,124 2.7700 XDUB 14:20:16 00031014568TRDU0
428 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014634TRDU0
773 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014633TRDU0
713 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014632TRDU0
1,926 2.7650 XDUB 14:35:26 00031014652TRDU0
1,655 2.7650 XDUB 14:45:54 00031014740TRDU0
1,877 2.7700 XDUB 14:54:25 00031014806TRDU0
1,810 2.7700 XDUB 15:02:38 00031014877TRDU0
2,230 2.7750 XDUB 15:07:54 00031014911TRDU0
2,230 2.7750 XDUB 15:07:54 00031014912TRDU0
868 2.7750 XDUB 15:08:18 00031014913TRDU0
1,817 2.7750 XDUB 15:33:57 00031015072TRDU0
1,874 2.7700 XDUB 15:38:02 00031015089TRDU0
1,773 2.7650 XDUB 15:47:11 00031015134TRDU0
3,551 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:19 00031015214TRDU0
256 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015298TRDU0
1,818 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015300TRDU0
1,595 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015299TRDU0
2,126 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:33 00031015302TRDU0
1,707 2.7500 XDUB 16:21:35 00031015370TRDU0
678 2.7500 XDUB 16:21:35 00031015371TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,548 2.3500 XLON 08:47:24 00031013436TRDU0
1,526 2.3500 XLON 09:21:37 00031013551TRDU0
1,573 2.3450 XLON 09:21:37 00031013553TRDU0
1,576 2.3500 XLON 10:10:13 00031013606TRDU0
1,587 2.3500 XLON 11:09:36 00031013840TRDU0
1,555 2.3500 XLON 11:09:36 00031013841TRDU0
2,892 2.3550 XLON 13:04:17 00031014258TRDU0
2,821 2.3550 XLON 13:12:38 00031014323TRDU0
146 2.3750 XLON 14:01:02 00031014470TRDU0
1,341 2.3750 XLON 14:01:02 00031014471TRDU0
1,451 2.3750 XLON 14:21:07 00031014570TRDU0
1,486 2.3750 XLON 14:21:07 00031014571TRDU0
1,741 2.3700 XLON 14:35:55 00031014655TRDU0
1,613 2.3800 XLON 15:33:48 00031015071TRDU0
1,545 2.3750 XLON 15:38:02 00031015087TRDU0
1,502 2.3750 XLON 15:38:02 00031015088TRDU0
1,735 2.3650 XLON 16:11:03 00031015297TRDU0
2,362 2.3600 XLON 16:21:35 00031015369TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444688
EQS News ID: 2406608

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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