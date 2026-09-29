Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



29-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





29 September 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 28 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7750

£ 2.3800

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7150

£ 2.3450

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7547

£ 2.3613



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,526,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 542 2.7150 XDUB 08:19:58 00031013368TRDU0 1,762 2.7350 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013406TRDU0 1,804 2.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013408TRDU0 1,775 2.7300 XDUB 08:36:15 00031013407TRDU0 2,042 2.7350 XDUB 09:21:37 00031013552TRDU0 1,976 2.7300 XDUB 09:21:37 00031013554TRDU0 1,806 2.7350 XDUB 10:10:13 00031013607TRDU0 1,821 2.7400 XDUB 10:23:32 00031013665TRDU0 1,980 2.7450 XDUB 10:45:48 00031013730TRDU0 1,872 2.7450 XDUB 11:04:15 00031013807TRDU0 1,451 2.7300 XDUB 11:17:56 00031013856TRDU0 177 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013921TRDU0 82 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013922TRDU0 93 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:25 00031013923TRDU0 27 2.7400 XDUB 11:45:26 00031013924TRDU0 3,720 2.7500 XDUB 12:10:32 00031014027TRDU0 2,004 2.7500 XDUB 12:28:16 00031014099TRDU0 1,745 2.7500 XDUB 12:49:46 00031014172TRDU0 1,847 2.7550 XDUB 13:08:30 00031014288TRDU0 1,833 2.7500 XDUB 13:24:29 00031014374TRDU0 1,986 2.7500 XDUB 13:28:20 00031014384TRDU0 1,962 2.7700 XDUB 13:58:31 00031014467TRDU0 1,864 2.7700 XDUB 14:07:23 00031014514TRDU0 2,124 2.7700 XDUB 14:20:16 00031014568TRDU0 428 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014634TRDU0 773 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014633TRDU0 713 2.7750 XDUB 14:32:35 00031014632TRDU0 1,926 2.7650 XDUB 14:35:26 00031014652TRDU0 1,655 2.7650 XDUB 14:45:54 00031014740TRDU0 1,877 2.7700 XDUB 14:54:25 00031014806TRDU0 1,810 2.7700 XDUB 15:02:38 00031014877TRDU0 2,230 2.7750 XDUB 15:07:54 00031014911TRDU0 2,230 2.7750 XDUB 15:07:54 00031014912TRDU0 868 2.7750 XDUB 15:08:18 00031014913TRDU0 1,817 2.7750 XDUB 15:33:57 00031015072TRDU0 1,874 2.7700 XDUB 15:38:02 00031015089TRDU0 1,773 2.7650 XDUB 15:47:11 00031015134TRDU0 3,551 2.7600 XDUB 15:57:19 00031015214TRDU0 256 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015298TRDU0 1,818 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015300TRDU0 1,595 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:03 00031015299TRDU0 2,126 2.7550 XDUB 16:11:33 00031015302TRDU0 1,707 2.7500 XDUB 16:21:35 00031015370TRDU0 678 2.7500 XDUB 16:21:35 00031015371TRDU0

London Stock Exchange