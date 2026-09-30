Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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30.09.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30-Sep-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 September 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 
The Company announces that on 29 September 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8050
 		 £2.4100
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7500
 		 £2.3600
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7732
 		 £2.3805
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,426,995 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
 

Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
458 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015608TRDU0
1,092 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015607TRDU0
2,000 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015606TRDU0
1,092 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:06 00031015605TRDU0
1,734 2.7500 XDUB 08:51:11 00031015658TRDU0
1,779 2.7500 XDUB 08:51:11 00031015660TRDU0
154 2.7500 XDUB 08:51:11 00031015659TRDU0
1,830 2.7600 XDUB 09:41:59 00031015733TRDU0
1,812 2.7550 XDUB 09:59:41 00031015759TRDU0
1,786 2.7550 XDUB 10:18:14 00031015816TRDU0
196 2.7550 XDUB 10:37:06 00031015861TRDU0
1,839 2.7600 XDUB 10:39:06 00031015862TRDU0
1,985 2.7600 XDUB 10:59:29 00031015897TRDU0
3,459 2.7650 XDUB 11:12:30 00031015901TRDU0
1,906 2.7700 XDUB 12:04:51 00031015950TRDU0
1,942 2.7650 XDUB 12:08:40 00031015958TRDU0
1,844 2.7650 XDUB 12:08:40 00031015957TRDU0
1,822 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:50 00031016324TRDU0
3,648 2.7600 XDUB 13:12:31 00031016337TRDU0
675 2.7900 XDUB 14:01:13 00031016387TRDU0
734 2.7900 XDUB 14:01:13 00031016386TRDU0
727 2.7900 XDUB 14:01:13 00031016385TRDU0
890 2.7900 XDUB 14:06:11 00031016394TRDU0
197 2.7900 XDUB 14:06:11 00031016393TRDU0
991 2.7900 XDUB 14:06:11 00031016392TRDU0
438 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016423TRDU0
41 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016422TRDU0
1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016421TRDU0
41 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016420TRDU0
1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016419TRDU0
41 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016418TRDU0
1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016417TRDU0
1,385 2.8050 XDUB 14:19:46 00031016416TRDU0
4,593 2.7900 XDUB 14:47:34 00031016603TRDU0
1,892 2.7850 XDUB 14:58:13 00031016684TRDU0
1,972 2.7850 XDUB 14:58:13 00031016683TRDU0
2,006 2.7850 XDUB 15:25:53 00031016916TRDU0
1,822 2.7800 XDUB 15:27:51 00031016926TRDU0
3,546 2.7750 XDUB 15:36:07 00031016954TRDU0
2,071 2.7800 XDUB 15:58:23 00031017023TRDU0
2,013 2.7800 XDUB 16:06:33 00031017046TRDU0
1,853 2.7700 XDUB 16:06:49 00031017048TRDU0
1,828 2.7650 XDUB 16:17:24 00031017064TRDU0
1,774 2.7650 XDUB 16:17:24 00031017063TRDU0
1,937 2.7650 XDUB 16:22:41 00031017097TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,696 2.3650 XLON 08:43:35 00031015648TRDU0
1,714 2.3700 XLON 09:03:53 00031015716TRDU0
1,680 2.3650 XLON 09:44:06 00031015735TRDU0
1,712 2.3600 XLON 09:44:07 00031015736TRDU0
93 2.3650 XLON 10:56:03 00031015893TRDU0
1,556 2.3650 XLON 10:56:03 00031015892TRDU0
1,917 2.3750 XLON 11:56:16 00031015947TRDU0
1,733 2.3700 XLON 12:45:26 00031016193TRDU0
1,840 2.3700 XLON 13:03:50 00031016323TRDU0
160 2.4050 XLON 14:19:25 00031016415TRDU0
1,930 2.4100 XLON 14:19:51 00031016424TRDU0
512 2.4000 XLON 14:21:07 00031016427TRDU0
1,863 2.4000 XLON 14:21:07 00031016426TRDU0
1,347 2.4000 XLON 14:21:07 00031016428TRDU0
1,406 2.3950 XLON 14:41:07 00031016521TRDU0
343 2.3950 XLON 14:41:07 00031016520TRDU0
3,418 2.3850 XLON 15:30:03 00031016933TRDU0
1,692 2.3850 XLON 15:59:20 00031017026TRDU0
88 2.3800 XLON 16:22:34 00031017095TRDU0
1,628 2.3800 XLON 16:22:41 00031017096TRDU0
1,672 2.3800 XLON 16:27:44 00031017138TRDU0

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444824
EQS News ID: 2407352

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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