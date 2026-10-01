Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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01.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

01-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


1 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 30 September 2026 it purchased a total of 97,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 27,828
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8050
 		 £2.4000
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7350
 		 £2.3400
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7675
 		 £2.3689
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,329,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,212 2.8000 XDUB 08:27:46 00031017422TRDU0
2,089 2.8050 XDUB 08:46:56 00031017457TRDU0
4,038 2.8000 XDUB 09:05:02 00031017511TRDU0
1,830 2.8000 XDUB 09:05:02 00031017510TRDU0
1,896 2.7950 XDUB 10:02:36 00031017681TRDU0
1,906 2.7950 XDUB 10:12:51 00031017717TRDU0
1,942 2.7950 XDUB 10:30:00 00031017788TRDU0
307 2.7800 XDUB 10:32:03 00031017793TRDU0
1,162 2.7850 XDUB 10:50:44 00031017835TRDU0
282 2.7850 XDUB 10:50:44 00031017834TRDU0
1,992 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:06 00031017900TRDU0
3,040 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:06 00031017899TRDU0
2,106 2.7800 XDUB 11:44:49 00031017965TRDU0
2,136 2.7750 XDUB 11:44:49 00031017966TRDU0
376 2.7750 XDUB 12:35:29 00031018042TRDU0
1,688 2.7750 XDUB 12:35:29 00031018041TRDU0
924 2.7750 XDUB 12:55:24 00031018099TRDU0
797 2.7750 XDUB 12:55:24 00031018098TRDU0
474 2.7750 XDUB 12:55:24 00031018097TRDU0
2,085 2.7650 XDUB 13:08:32 00031018104TRDU0
1,827 2.7700 XDUB 13:34:47 00031018144TRDU0
1,009 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018153TRDU0
1,573 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018152TRDU0
1,573 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018151TRDU0
1,847 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018150TRDU0
1,991 2.7600 XDUB 14:08:36 00031018185TRDU0
2,098 2.7550 XDUB 14:20:01 00031018215TRDU0
465 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018557TRDU0
1,364 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018556TRDU0
1,924 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018555TRDU0
1,820 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018554TRDU0
1,982 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018553TRDU0
1,944 2.7500 XDUB 15:10:51 00031018590TRDU0
1,933 2.7450 XDUB 15:25:01 00031018658TRDU0
2,068 2.7450 XDUB 15:47:50 00031018757TRDU0
1,950 2.7450 XDUB 15:56:12 00031018854TRDU0
2,040 2.7400 XDUB 16:00:51 00031018954TRDU0
2,175 2.7400 XDUB 16:12:05 00031019071TRDU0
2,205 2.7350 XDUB 16:14:49 00031019116TRDU0
2,930 2.7350 XDUB 16:21:36 00031019187TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,702 2.4000 XLON 08:39:18 00031017441TRDU0
509 2.4000 XLON 08:39:18 00031017442TRDU0
1,238 2.4000 XLON 08:39:18 00031017443TRDU0
1,763 2.3900 XLON 09:44:54 00031017645TRDU0
1,901 2.3850 XLON 10:30:13 00031017789TRDU0
1,763 2.3850 XLON 11:19:24 00031017930TRDU0
1,824 2.3750 XLON 12:59:29 00031018101TRDU0
1,808 2.3700 XLON 12:08:36 00031017989TRDU0
1,387 2.3650 XLON 13:43:40 00031018146TRDU0
90 2.3650 XLON 13:43:40 00031018147TRDU0
565 2.3650 XLON 13:43:40 00031018148TRDU0
2,163 2.3600 XLON 13:47:07 00031018149TRDU0
1,406 2.3600 XLON 14:16:00 00031018196TRDU0
193 2.3600 XLON 14:16:00 00031018197TRDU0
193 2.3600 XLON 14:16:00 00031018198TRDU0
3,837 2.3600 XLON 15:00:53 00031018552TRDU0
1,858 2.3450 XLON 15:51:02 00031018801TRDU0
1,856 2.3450 XLON 16:00:51 00031018953TRDU0
1,772 2.3400 XLON 16:14:49 00031019114TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 444977
EQS News ID: 2408246

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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