Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



01-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST







1 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 30 September 2026 it purchased a total of 97,828 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 27,828 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8050

£ 2.4000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7350

£ 2.3400

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7675

£ 2.3689



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,329,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,212 2.8000 XDUB 08:27:46 00031017422TRDU0 2,089 2.8050 XDUB 08:46:56 00031017457TRDU0 4,038 2.8000 XDUB 09:05:02 00031017511TRDU0 1,830 2.8000 XDUB 09:05:02 00031017510TRDU0 1,896 2.7950 XDUB 10:02:36 00031017681TRDU0 1,906 2.7950 XDUB 10:12:51 00031017717TRDU0 1,942 2.7950 XDUB 10:30:00 00031017788TRDU0 307 2.7800 XDUB 10:32:03 00031017793TRDU0 1,162 2.7850 XDUB 10:50:44 00031017835TRDU0 282 2.7850 XDUB 10:50:44 00031017834TRDU0 1,992 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:06 00031017900TRDU0 3,040 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:06 00031017899TRDU0 2,106 2.7800 XDUB 11:44:49 00031017965TRDU0 2,136 2.7750 XDUB 11:44:49 00031017966TRDU0 376 2.7750 XDUB 12:35:29 00031018042TRDU0 1,688 2.7750 XDUB 12:35:29 00031018041TRDU0 924 2.7750 XDUB 12:55:24 00031018099TRDU0 797 2.7750 XDUB 12:55:24 00031018098TRDU0 474 2.7750 XDUB 12:55:24 00031018097TRDU0 2,085 2.7650 XDUB 13:08:32 00031018104TRDU0 1,827 2.7700 XDUB 13:34:47 00031018144TRDU0 1,009 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018153TRDU0 1,573 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018152TRDU0 1,573 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018151TRDU0 1,847 2.7550 XDUB 13:47:07 00031018150TRDU0 1,991 2.7600 XDUB 14:08:36 00031018185TRDU0 2,098 2.7550 XDUB 14:20:01 00031018215TRDU0 465 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018557TRDU0 1,364 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018556TRDU0 1,924 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018555TRDU0 1,820 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018554TRDU0 1,982 2.7550 XDUB 15:00:53 00031018553TRDU0 1,944 2.7500 XDUB 15:10:51 00031018590TRDU0 1,933 2.7450 XDUB 15:25:01 00031018658TRDU0 2,068 2.7450 XDUB 15:47:50 00031018757TRDU0 1,950 2.7450 XDUB 15:56:12 00031018854TRDU0 2,040 2.7400 XDUB 16:00:51 00031018954TRDU0 2,175 2.7400 XDUB 16:12:05 00031019071TRDU0 2,205 2.7350 XDUB 16:14:49 00031019116TRDU0 2,930 2.7350 XDUB 16:21:36 00031019187TRDU0

London Stock Exchange