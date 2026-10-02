Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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02.10.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

2 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 1st October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7000
 		 £2.3000
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6350
 		 £2.2500
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6704
 		 £2.2807
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,229,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,964 2.6800 XDUB 08:50:40 00031019593TRDU0
633 2.6750 XDUB 08:58:04 00031019600TRDU0
869 2.6700 XDUB 09:06:01 00031019618TRDU0
1,000 2.6700 XDUB 09:20:29 00031019640TRDU0
2,120 2.6700 XDUB 09:29:10 00031019648TRDU0
2,006 2.6750 XDUB 09:44:58 00031019672TRDU0
1,933 2.6800 XDUB 10:06:15 00031019756TRDU0
3,382 2.6850 XDUB 10:21:50 00031019805TRDU0
760 2.6850 XDUB 11:02:39 00031019871TRDU0
760 2.6850 XDUB 11:02:39 00031019870TRDU0
2,122 2.6800 XDUB 11:17:53 00031019896TRDU0
2,021 2.6850 XDUB 11:33:28 00031019920TRDU0
2,194 2.6900 XDUB 12:10:39 00031019974TRDU0
2,049 2.6800 XDUB 12:24:54 00031019993TRDU0
1,987 2.7000 XDUB 12:51:16 00031020121TRDU0
1,053 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020189TRDU0
833 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020188TRDU0
182 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020187TRDU0
4,072 2.6900 XDUB 13:23:18 00031020225TRDU0
614 2.6900 XDUB 13:58:23 00031020303TRDU0
1,000 2.6900 XDUB 13:58:23 00031020302TRDU0
1,000 2.6900 XDUB 14:09:43 00031020350TRDU0
811 2.6900 XDUB 14:09:43 00031020349TRDU0
1,931 2.6900 XDUB 14:23:59 00031020416TRDU0
1,840 2.6900 XDUB 14:23:59 00031020415TRDU0
1,969 2.6850 XDUB 14:31:35 00031020545TRDU0
2,048 2.6700 XDUB 14:37:12 00031020651TRDU0
2,001 2.6650 XDUB 14:39:22 00031020691TRDU0
1,951 2.6600 XDUB 15:03:23 00031021090TRDU0
1,282 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:50 00031021173TRDU0
1,836 2.6600 XDUB 15:18:00 00031021266TRDU0
2,102 2.6550 XDUB 15:18:34 00031021270TRDU0
1,924 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021312TRDU0
466 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021311TRDU0
1,551 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021308TRDU0
448 2.6450 XDUB 15:37:28 00031021416TRDU0
1,969 2.6450 XDUB 15:52:51 00031021526TRDU0
4,014 2.6400 XDUB 15:54:27 00031021541TRDU0
2,129 2.6400 XDUB 15:54:31 00031021542TRDU0
1,991 2.6350 XDUB 16:12:51 00031021656TRDU0
683 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:08 00031021719TRDU0
2,500 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:08 00031021718TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,773 2.2900 XLON 08:57:59 00031019599TRDU0
1,794 2.2850 XLON 09:44:58 00031019673TRDU0
1,750 2.2950 XLON 10:21:50 00031019804TRDU0
1,763 2.2900 XLON 11:33:28 00031019919TRDU0
1,710 2.3000 XLON 12:10:39 00031019973TRDU0
1,695 2.2900 XLON 12:23:53 00031019989TRDU0
1,841 2.3000 XLON 13:13:07 00031020201TRDU0
1,782 2.3000 XLON 13:33:05 00031020246TRDU0
1,758 2.2950 XLON 14:05:13 00031020317TRDU0
1,683 2.2950 XLON 14:25:26 00031020508TRDU0
1,718 2.2800 XLON 14:37:12 00031020650TRDU0
1,272 2.2650 XLON 15:00:58 00031021048TRDU0
506 2.2650 XLON 15:00:58 00031021049TRDU0
1,752 2.2700 XLON 15:18:00 00031021265TRDU0
1,714 2.2600 XLON 15:41:08 00031021446TRDU0
1,694 2.2600 XLON 15:41:08 00031021447TRDU0
1,859 2.2500 XLON 15:56:10 00031021549TRDU0
1,936 2.2500 XLON 16:28:40 00031021730TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445204
EQS News ID: 2409180

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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