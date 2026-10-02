Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



02-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





2 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 1st October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7000

£ 2.3000

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6350

£ 2.2500

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6704

£ 2.2807



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,229,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,964 2.6800 XDUB 08:50:40 00031019593TRDU0 633 2.6750 XDUB 08:58:04 00031019600TRDU0 869 2.6700 XDUB 09:06:01 00031019618TRDU0 1,000 2.6700 XDUB 09:20:29 00031019640TRDU0 2,120 2.6700 XDUB 09:29:10 00031019648TRDU0 2,006 2.6750 XDUB 09:44:58 00031019672TRDU0 1,933 2.6800 XDUB 10:06:15 00031019756TRDU0 3,382 2.6850 XDUB 10:21:50 00031019805TRDU0 760 2.6850 XDUB 11:02:39 00031019871TRDU0 760 2.6850 XDUB 11:02:39 00031019870TRDU0 2,122 2.6800 XDUB 11:17:53 00031019896TRDU0 2,021 2.6850 XDUB 11:33:28 00031019920TRDU0 2,194 2.6900 XDUB 12:10:39 00031019974TRDU0 2,049 2.6800 XDUB 12:24:54 00031019993TRDU0 1,987 2.7000 XDUB 12:51:16 00031020121TRDU0 1,053 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020189TRDU0 833 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020188TRDU0 182 2.7000 XDUB 13:10:00 00031020187TRDU0 4,072 2.6900 XDUB 13:23:18 00031020225TRDU0 614 2.6900 XDUB 13:58:23 00031020303TRDU0 1,000 2.6900 XDUB 13:58:23 00031020302TRDU0 1,000 2.6900 XDUB 14:09:43 00031020350TRDU0 811 2.6900 XDUB 14:09:43 00031020349TRDU0 1,931 2.6900 XDUB 14:23:59 00031020416TRDU0 1,840 2.6900 XDUB 14:23:59 00031020415TRDU0 1,969 2.6850 XDUB 14:31:35 00031020545TRDU0 2,048 2.6700 XDUB 14:37:12 00031020651TRDU0 2,001 2.6650 XDUB 14:39:22 00031020691TRDU0 1,951 2.6600 XDUB 15:03:23 00031021090TRDU0 1,282 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:50 00031021173TRDU0 1,836 2.6600 XDUB 15:18:00 00031021266TRDU0 2,102 2.6550 XDUB 15:18:34 00031021270TRDU0 1,924 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021312TRDU0 466 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021311TRDU0 1,551 2.6500 XDUB 15:22:56 00031021308TRDU0 448 2.6450 XDUB 15:37:28 00031021416TRDU0 1,969 2.6450 XDUB 15:52:51 00031021526TRDU0 4,014 2.6400 XDUB 15:54:27 00031021541TRDU0 2,129 2.6400 XDUB 15:54:31 00031021542TRDU0 1,991 2.6350 XDUB 16:12:51 00031021656TRDU0 683 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:08 00031021719TRDU0 2,500 2.6400 XDUB 16:24:08 00031021718TRDU0

London Stock Exchange