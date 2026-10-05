Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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05.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

5 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 2nd October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6800
 		 £2.2800
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6350
 		 £2.2550
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6611
 		 £2.2674
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 626,129,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary
 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,105 2.6350 XDUB 08:31:15 00031021950TRDU0
2,086 2.6550 XDUB 08:56:35 00031021975TRDU0
2,025 2.6500 XDUB 08:57:42 00031021987TRDU0
1,828 2.6500 XDUB 08:57:42 00031021986TRDU0
1,998 2.6550 XDUB 09:49:11 00031022208TRDU0
2,115 2.6650 XDUB 10:10:38 00031022269TRDU0
4,117 2.6650 XDUB 10:28:13 00031022293TRDU0
46 2.6650 XDUB 11:14:10 00031022403TRDU0
60 2.6700 XDUB 11:14:32 00031022404TRDU0
1,941 2.6700 XDUB 11:16:36 00031022409TRDU0
1,869 2.6700 XDUB 11:16:36 00031022408TRDU0
1,965 2.6650 XDUB 11:24:11 00031022427TRDU0
573 2.6800 XDUB 12:21:26 00031022589TRDU0
560 2.6800 XDUB 12:21:26 00031022588TRDU0
800 2.6800 XDUB 12:21:26 00031022587TRDU0
435 2.6800 XDUB 12:42:22 00031022644TRDU0
1,518 2.6800 XDUB 12:42:22 00031022643TRDU0
1,821 2.6650 XDUB 13:00:11 00031022669TRDU0
3,801 2.6650 XDUB 13:00:11 00031022668TRDU0
1,266 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022860TRDU0
1,266 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022859TRDU0
1,393 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022858TRDU0
1,853 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022857TRDU0
284 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022862TRDU0
1,266 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022861TRDU0
748 2.6700 XDUB 13:58:06 00031022863TRDU0
1,893 2.6700 XDUB 14:20:05 00031022928TRDU0
1,350 2.6700 XDUB 14:47:10 00031023105TRDU0
519 2.6700 XDUB 14:47:10 00031023104TRDU0
3,806 2.6700 XDUB 14:47:10 00031023103TRDU0
2,080 2.6650 XDUB 15:06:36 00031023180TRDU0
1,177 2.6650 XDUB 15:06:36 00031023179TRDU0
771 2.6650 XDUB 15:06:36 00031023181TRDU0
1,908 2.6600 XDUB 15:15:22 00031023203TRDU0
3,756 2.6600 XDUB 15:27:55 00031023225TRDU0
3,763 2.6550 XDUB 15:48:33 00031023254TRDU0
2,189 2.6500 XDUB 15:54:26 00031023274TRDU0
2,180 2.6450 XDUB 16:16:08 00031023589TRDU0
1,103 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:41 00031023639TRDU0
1,869 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:41 00031023638TRDU0
1,897 2.6400 XDUB 16:19:41 00031023637TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,768 2.2600 XLON 08:57:42 00031021985TRDU0
1,766 2.2650 XLON 09:13:09 00031022057TRDU0
1,781 2.2650 XLON 10:11:43 00031022273TRDU0
82 2.2700 XLON 10:41:11 00031022354TRDU0
1,943 2.2700 XLON 11:02:14 00031022389TRDU0
1,695 2.2800 XLON 11:36:06 00031022448TRDU0
1,687 2.2750 XLON 12:43:51 00031022649TRDU0
1,720 2.2700 XLON 13:00:11 00031022667TRDU0
1,701 2.2650 XLON 13:28:45 00031022767TRDU0
1,812 2.2750 XLON 13:58:06 00031022856TRDU0
1,693 2.2750 XLON 14:20:05 00031022927TRDU0
1,554 2.2700 XLON 14:33:28 00031022996TRDU0
469 2.2700 XLON 14:33:28 00031022995TRDU0
1,688 2.2650 XLON 14:56:35 00031023139TRDU0
1,732 2.2700 XLON 15:15:22 00031023204TRDU0
1,681 2.2700 XLON 15:27:55 00031023224TRDU0
1,864 2.2600 XLON 15:53:01 00031023264TRDU0
3,028 2.2550 XLON 16:24:20 00031023651TRDU0
336 2.2550 XLON 16:24:20 00031023652TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445353
EQS News ID: 2409908

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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