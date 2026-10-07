Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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07.10.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

07-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


7 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 6th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6950
 		 £2.2900
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6600
 		 £2.2550
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6746
 		 £2.2695
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,929,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,003 2.6650 XDUB 08:15:44 00031026352TRDU0
2,050 2.6600 XDUB 08:15:45 00031026354TRDU0
1,878 2.6600 XDUB 08:22:12 00031026415TRDU0
3,706 2.6950 XDUB 09:01:46 00031026504TRDU0
1,972 2.6800 XDUB 09:46:31 00031026575TRDU0
2,036 2.6800 XDUB 10:13:44 00031026654TRDU0
2,206 2.6850 XDUB 10:46:26 00031026661TRDU0
2,153 2.6800 XDUB 10:58:09 00031026675TRDU0
4,035 2.6750 XDUB 11:17:36 00031026687TRDU0
2,058 2.6750 XDUB 12:10:27 00031026813TRDU0
1,820 2.6650 XDUB 12:10:27 00031026814TRDU0
1,631 2.6600 XDUB 12:10:28 00031026815TRDU0
2,117 2.6700 XDUB 13:09:25 00031026856TRDU0
1,851 2.6700 XDUB 13:30:09 00031026877TRDU0
1,943 2.6600 XDUB 13:42:32 00031026891TRDU0
2,193 2.6600 XDUB 13:58:08 00031026925TRDU0
1,886 2.6650 XDUB 14:23:43 00031026977TRDU0
1,821 2.6650 XDUB 14:25:10 00031026980TRDU0
5,450 2.6650 XDUB 14:25:10 00031026981TRDU0
2,124 2.6850 XDUB 15:06:23 00031027045TRDU0
1,835 2.6850 XDUB 15:06:52 00031027048TRDU0
5,504 2.6800 XDUB 15:14:26 00031027076TRDU0
1,923 2.6750 XDUB 15:22:49 00031027113TRDU0
3,694 2.6800 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027170TRDU0
1,847 2.6800 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027171TRDU0
1,816 2.6750 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027172TRDU0
1,843 2.6750 XDUB 15:55:12 00031027173TRDU0
1,924 2.6850 XDUB 16:22:35 00031027205TRDU0
1,992 2.6850 XDUB 16:25:01 00031027214TRDU0
689 2.6850 XDUB 16:25:01 00031027215TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
114 2.2600 XLON 08:15:45 00031026353TRDU0
3,191 2.2600 XLON 08:15:45 00031026355TRDU0
2,070 2.2900 XLON 09:01:46 00031026503TRDU0
1,774 2.2850 XLON 09:22:36 00031026521TRDU0
1,782 2.2800 XLON 10:46:26 00031026662TRDU0
1,771 2.2750 XLON 11:00:49 00031026678TRDU0
1,831 2.2700 XLON 11:48:20 00031026788TRDU0
1,716 2.2600 XLON 13:19:06 00031026869TRDU0
1,740 2.2550 XLON 13:47:06 00031026895TRDU0
1,685 2.2550 XLON 13:47:06 00031026896TRDU0
1,990 2.2600 XLON 14:25:10 00031026979TRDU0
1,745 2.2650 XLON 14:46:52 00031027023TRDU0
1,784 2.2700 XLON 15:14:26 00031027074TRDU0
1,732 2.2700 XLON 15:14:26 00031027075TRDU0
1,850 2.2700 XLON 15:55:12 00031027169TRDU0
91 2.2750 XLON 16:25:31 00031027218TRDU0
672 2.2750 XLON 16:25:31 00031027219TRDU0
1,004 2.2750 XLON 16:25:31 00031027220TRDU0
1,458 2.2750 XLON 16:28:34 00031027223TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445615
EQS News ID: 2411470

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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