Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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08.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

08-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

 
8 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 7th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7050
 		 £2.2900
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6700
 		 £2.2550
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6783
 		 £2.2651
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,829,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP
Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,160 2.6850 XDUB 10:29:46 00031027734TRDU0
896 2.6950 XDUB 10:52:56 00031027811TRDU0
1,330 2.6950 XDUB 10:52:56 00031027812TRDU0
2,143 2.6850 XDUB 10:59:31 00031027835TRDU0
1,911 2.7050 XDUB 11:30:11 00031027959TRDU0
2,085 2.6950 XDUB 11:38:04 00031028011TRDU0
963 2.6900 XDUB 12:00:05 00031028103TRDU0
1,269 2.6900 XDUB 12:00:05 00031028104TRDU0
965 2.6900 XDUB 12:21:16 00031028256TRDU0
564 2.6900 XDUB 12:21:16 00031028257TRDU0
546 2.6900 XDUB 12:21:16 00031028258TRDU0
454 2.6900 XDUB 12:39:52 00031028319TRDU0
1,000 2.6900 XDUB 12:39:52 00031028320TRDU0
475 2.6900 XDUB 12:39:52 00031028321TRDU0
2,184 2.6900 XDUB 12:56:34 00031028368TRDU0
2,020 2.6900 XDUB 13:14:02 00031028444TRDU0
2,091 2.6750 XDUB 13:28:57 00031028505TRDU0
1,993 2.6750 XDUB 14:25:56 00031028888TRDU0
9,016 2.6750 XDUB 14:25:56 00031028889TRDU0
2,378 2.6700 XDUB 14:32:56 00031028963TRDU0
1,990 2.6700 XDUB 14:34:30 00031028989TRDU0
1,171 2.6700 XDUB 14:53:36 00031029159TRDU0
940 2.6700 XDUB 14:53:36 00031029160TRDU0
1,000 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:01 00031029238TRDU0
1,131 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:01 00031029239TRDU0
584 2.6700 XDUB 15:08:14 00031029302TRDU0
1,303 2.6700 XDUB 15:08:14 00031029303TRDU0
1,993 2.6700 XDUB 15:15:15 00031029361TRDU0
2,050 2.6700 XDUB 15:22:35 00031029458TRDU0
2,006 2.6700 XDUB 15:30:12 00031029494TRDU0
943 2.6700 XDUB 15:37:43 00031029547TRDU0
850 2.6700 XDUB 15:41:06 00031029570TRDU0
1,913 2.6750 XDUB 15:44:13 00031029652TRDU0
253 2.6750 XDUB 15:51:02 00031029725TRDU0
1,694 2.6750 XDUB 15:51:02 00031029726TRDU0
2,083 2.6750 XDUB 15:58:03 00031029785TRDU0
2,026 2.6750 XDUB 15:58:03 00031029786TRDU0
1,863 2.6700 XDUB 16:03:22 00031029833TRDU0
2,092 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:22 00031029953TRDU0
121 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:22 00031029954TRDU0
3,645 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:22 00031029955TRDU0
1,906 2.6700 XDUB 16:26:47 00031030055TRDU0
London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,819 2.2700 XLON 10:59:31 00031027834TRDU0
1,728 2.2700 XLON 10:59:31 00031027836TRDU0
1,829 2.2900 XLON 11:30:11 00031027958TRDU0
1,767 2.2700 XLON 12:56:36 00031028372TRDU0
963 2.2750 XLON 13:28:56 00031028498TRDU0
82 2.2750 XLON 13:28:56 00031028499TRDU0
82 2.2750 XLON 13:28:56 00031028500TRDU0
774 2.2750 XLON 13:28:56 00031028501TRDU0
61 2.2750 XLON 13:28:56 00031028502TRDU0
1,762 2.2650 XLON 13:28:57 00031028504TRDU0
1,784 2.2650 XLON 13:46:04 00031028650TRDU0
1,710 2.2600 XLON 14:34:30 00031028987TRDU0
1,706 2.2600 XLON 14:34:30 00031028988TRDU0
1,756 2.2550 XLON 14:44:52 00031029088TRDU0
344 2.2550 XLON 15:13:03 00031029336TRDU0
3,323 2.2550 XLON 15:13:03 00031029337TRDU0
1,879 2.2650 XLON 15:42:27 00031029592TRDU0
1,469 2.2650 XLON 15:42:27 00031029593TRDU0
1,868 2.2650 XLON 16:16:22 00031029950TRDU0
2,700 2.2600 XLON 16:22:05 00031030009TRDU0
594 2.2600 XLON 16:22:05 00031030010TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445740
EQS News ID: 2412072

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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