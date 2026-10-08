Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

8 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 7th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7050

£ 2.2900

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6700

£ 2.2550

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6783

£ 2.2651



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,829,167 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.



Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,160 2.6850 XDUB 10:29:46 00031027734TRDU0 896 2.6950 XDUB 10:52:56 00031027811TRDU0 1,330 2.6950 XDUB 10:52:56 00031027812TRDU0 2,143 2.6850 XDUB 10:59:31 00031027835TRDU0 1,911 2.7050 XDUB 11:30:11 00031027959TRDU0 2,085 2.6950 XDUB 11:38:04 00031028011TRDU0 963 2.6900 XDUB 12:00:05 00031028103TRDU0 1,269 2.6900 XDUB 12:00:05 00031028104TRDU0 965 2.6900 XDUB 12:21:16 00031028256TRDU0 564 2.6900 XDUB 12:21:16 00031028257TRDU0 546 2.6900 XDUB 12:21:16 00031028258TRDU0 454 2.6900 XDUB 12:39:52 00031028319TRDU0 1,000 2.6900 XDUB 12:39:52 00031028320TRDU0 475 2.6900 XDUB 12:39:52 00031028321TRDU0 2,184 2.6900 XDUB 12:56:34 00031028368TRDU0 2,020 2.6900 XDUB 13:14:02 00031028444TRDU0 2,091 2.6750 XDUB 13:28:57 00031028505TRDU0 1,993 2.6750 XDUB 14:25:56 00031028888TRDU0 9,016 2.6750 XDUB 14:25:56 00031028889TRDU0 2,378 2.6700 XDUB 14:32:56 00031028963TRDU0 1,990 2.6700 XDUB 14:34:30 00031028989TRDU0 1,171 2.6700 XDUB 14:53:36 00031029159TRDU0 940 2.6700 XDUB 14:53:36 00031029160TRDU0 1,000 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:01 00031029238TRDU0 1,131 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:01 00031029239TRDU0 584 2.6700 XDUB 15:08:14 00031029302TRDU0 1,303 2.6700 XDUB 15:08:14 00031029303TRDU0 1,993 2.6700 XDUB 15:15:15 00031029361TRDU0 2,050 2.6700 XDUB 15:22:35 00031029458TRDU0 2,006 2.6700 XDUB 15:30:12 00031029494TRDU0 943 2.6700 XDUB 15:37:43 00031029547TRDU0 850 2.6700 XDUB 15:41:06 00031029570TRDU0 1,913 2.6750 XDUB 15:44:13 00031029652TRDU0 253 2.6750 XDUB 15:51:02 00031029725TRDU0 1,694 2.6750 XDUB 15:51:02 00031029726TRDU0 2,083 2.6750 XDUB 15:58:03 00031029785TRDU0 2,026 2.6750 XDUB 15:58:03 00031029786TRDU0 1,863 2.6700 XDUB 16:03:22 00031029833TRDU0 2,092 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:22 00031029953TRDU0 121 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:22 00031029954TRDU0 3,645 2.6750 XDUB 16:16:22 00031029955TRDU0 1,906 2.6700 XDUB 16:26:47 00031030055TRDU0

London Stock Exchange