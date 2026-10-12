Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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12.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 9th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6500
 		 £2.2500
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6050
 		 £2.2050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6301
 		 £2.2271
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,630,396 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
451 2.6450 XDUB 08:49:14 00031032440TRDU0
2,080 2.6450 XDUB 08:49:14 00031032439TRDU0
2,081 2.6500 XDUB 08:55:16 00031032507TRDU0
2,200 2.6450 XDUB 09:03:40 00031032526TRDU0
2,035 2.6400 XDUB 09:34:28 00031032675TRDU0
1,939 2.6350 XDUB 10:00:16 00031032794TRDU0
1,995 2.6350 XDUB 10:05:25 00031032808TRDU0
2,095 2.6450 XDUB 10:32:17 00031032900TRDU0
2,274 2.6400 XDUB 10:54:58 00031033017TRDU0
2,145 2.6500 XDUB 11:14:32 00031033074TRDU0
2,007 2.6500 XDUB 11:15:59 00031033081TRDU0
2,000 2.6450 XDUB 12:10:55 00031033150TRDU0
2,134 2.6450 XDUB 12:30:59 00031033162TRDU0
379 2.6400 XDUB 12:45:13 00031033177TRDU0
5,652 2.6400 XDUB 13:34:04 00031033227TRDU0
4,320 2.6400 XDUB 13:34:04 00031033226TRDU0
2,269 2.6350 XDUB 13:52:06 00031033246TRDU0
2,025 2.6400 XDUB 14:10:46 00031033266TRDU0
2,043 2.6400 XDUB 14:20:52 00031033270TRDU0
2,178 2.6300 XDUB 14:36:48 00031033287TRDU0
1,706 2.6150 XDUB 14:52:49 00031033304TRDU0
1,932 2.6100 XDUB 14:59:09 00031033306TRDU0
2,013 2.6150 XDUB 14:59:09 00031033305TRDU0
1,935 2.6150 XDUB 15:06:10 00031033310TRDU0
2,552 2.6050 XDUB 15:27:38 00031033327TRDU0
705 2.6050 XDUB 15:29:08 00031033329TRDU0
1,685 2.6050 XDUB 15:29:08 00031033328TRDU0
1,381 2.6050 XDUB 15:35:13 00031033349TRDU0
2,078 2.6100 XDUB 16:13:28 00031033375TRDU0
4,374 2.6100 XDUB 16:13:28 00031033374TRDU0
2,078 2.6100 XDUB 16:13:28 00031033373TRDU0
3,259 2.6150 XDUB 16:24:03 00031033397TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,756 2.2500 XLON 08:16:19 00031032279TRDU0
3,447 2.2350 XLON 10:02:46 00031032802TRDU0
1,711 2.2350 XLON 10:48:59 00031032936TRDU0
1,771 2.2400 XLON 11:43:11 00031033136TRDU0
1,725 2.2400 XLON 12:10:55 00031033149TRDU0
1,768 2.2350 XLON 13:34:06 00031033228TRDU0
1,715 2.2350 XLON 13:34:06 00031033229TRDU0
1,696 2.2350 XLON 14:22:26 00031033272TRDU0
1,722 2.2350 XLON 14:22:26 00031033273TRDU0
1,792 2.2300 XLON 14:36:48 00031033286TRDU0
1,735 2.2100 XLON 14:59:09 00031033307TRDU0
1,692 2.2100 XLON 15:12:49 00031033320TRDU0
424 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033359TRDU0
147 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033360TRDU0
1,000 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033361TRDU0
436 2.2150 XLON 15:58:38 00031033362TRDU0
3,452 2.2100 XLON 15:59:32 00031033363TRDU0
2,011 2.2050 XLON 16:28:29 00031033406TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 445984
EQS News ID: 2413660

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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