Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



14-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





14 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 13th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6550

£ 2.2400

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6300

£ 2.2250

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6433

£ 2.2334



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,434,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,141 2.6550 XDUB 08:26:52 00031037290TRDU0 3,863 2.6550 XDUB 08:32:03 00031037322TRDU0 3,966 2.6450 XDUB 09:12:57 00031037518TRDU0 189 2.6450 XDUB 09:57:04 00031037686TRDU0 1,718 2.6450 XDUB 09:57:04 00031037687TRDU0 3,964 2.6400 XDUB 10:07:59 00031037706TRDU0 1,431 2.6500 XDUB 10:59:29 00031038565TRDU0 837 2.6500 XDUB 10:59:29 00031038566TRDU0 2,067 2.6400 XDUB 11:17:43 00031038619TRDU0 109 2.6450 XDUB 11:49:47 00031038661TRDU0 1,891 2.6450 XDUB 11:49:47 00031038662TRDU0 2,132 2.6450 XDUB 12:14:05 00031038725TRDU0 2,195 2.6450 XDUB 12:27:23 00031038793TRDU0 2,110 2.6450 XDUB 13:00:14 00031038877TRDU0 1,847 2.6450 XDUB 13:27:42 00031038928TRDU0 2,258 2.6450 XDUB 13:35:45 00031038936TRDU0 2,213 2.6450 XDUB 13:53:35 00031038971TRDU0 2,308 2.6400 XDUB 14:09:36 00031039001TRDU0 1,907 2.6350 XDUB 14:31:24 00031039098TRDU0 6,458 2.6350 XDUB 14:31:24 00031039099TRDU0 1,972 2.6400 XDUB 14:56:15 00031039199TRDU0 1,920 2.6350 XDUB 15:06:00 00031039234TRDU0 1,992 2.6300 XDUB 15:06:11 00031039238TRDU0 2,039 2.6350 XDUB 15:28:05 00031039299TRDU0 1,947 2.6400 XDUB 15:37:30 00031039329TRDU0 1,936 2.6400 XDUB 15:49:18 00031039434TRDU0 2,209 2.6400 XDUB 15:49:18 00031039435TRDU0 1,375 2.6450 XDUB 16:03:34 00031039547TRDU0 604 2.6450 XDUB 16:03:34 00031039548TRDU0 2,135 2.6450 XDUB 16:11:21 00031039665TRDU0 1,983 2.6500 XDUB 16:18:17 00031039723TRDU0 2,214 2.6500 XDUB 16:22:07 00031039760TRDU0 2,070 2.6550 XDUB 16:26:13 00031039799TRDU0

London Stock Exchange