Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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16.10.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

16-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

16 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 15th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6800
 		 £2.2600
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6350
 		 £2.2300
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6475
 		 £2.2382
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,234,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary


 

Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,381 2.6450 XDUB 08:02:40 00031041218TRDU0
1,671 2.6500 XDUB 08:29:34 00031041388TRDU0
660 2.6500 XDUB 08:29:34 00031041389TRDU0
2,304 2.6550 XDUB 08:34:20 00031041495TRDU0
1,937 2.6800 XDUB 08:52:59 00031041593TRDU0
2,029 2.6650 XDUB 09:08:34 00031041649TRDU0
2,158 2.6500 XDUB 09:30:22 00031041750TRDU0
2,209 2.6500 XDUB 09:55:48 00031041889TRDU0
2,051 2.6500 XDUB 10:18:21 00031041980TRDU0
3,845 2.6450 XDUB 11:18:51 00031042161TRDU0
2,209 2.6450 XDUB 11:28:10 00031042175TRDU0
1,986 2.6400 XDUB 11:50:27 00031042224TRDU0
210 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042280TRDU0
268 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042281TRDU0
268 2.6400 XDUB 12:30:00 00031042282TRDU0
1,190 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042288TRDU0
28 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042289TRDU0
1,190 2.6400 XDUB 12:39:44 00031042290TRDU0
1,764 2.6400 XDUB 12:43:09 00031042295TRDU0
2,107 2.6450 XDUB 13:07:44 00031042343TRDU0
1,952 2.6450 XDUB 13:19:09 00031042355TRDU0
2,176 2.6450 XDUB 14:07:39 00031042466TRDU0
4,322 2.6400 XDUB 14:12:09 00031042472TRDU0
1,969 2.6350 XDUB 14:24:06 00031042508TRDU0
2,427 2.6400 XDUB 14:44:38 00031042531TRDU0
2,156 2.6400 XDUB 14:44:38 00031042532TRDU0
1,971 2.6400 XDUB 15:01:18 00031042546TRDU0
2,009 2.6400 XDUB 15:01:18 00031042547TRDU0
1,977 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:06 00031042580TRDU0
295 2.6550 XDUB 15:08:07 00031042581TRDU0
2,239 2.6500 XDUB 15:18:08 00031042611TRDU0
2,233 2.6500 XDUB 15:30:16 00031042634TRDU0
2,191 2.6550 XDUB 15:42:56 00031042678TRDU0
2,045 2.6500 XDUB 15:47:10 00031042697TRDU0
2,008 2.6500 XDUB 16:01:06 00031042798TRDU0
2,100 2.6500 XDUB 16:07:36 00031042877TRDU0
940 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043002TRDU0
2,079 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043003TRDU0
446 2.6500 XDUB 16:23:44 00031043004TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,889 2.2400 XLON 08:15:31 00031041275TRDU0
1,717 2.2600 XLON 09:01:57 00031041624TRDU0
1,848 2.2450 XLON 09:49:52 00031041869TRDU0
1,753 2.2350 XLON 10:46:45 00031042033TRDU0
1,409 2.2350 XLON 11:36:42 00031042195TRDU0
355 2.2350 XLON 11:36:42 00031042196TRDU0
1,786 2.2300 XLON 12:07:45 00031042256TRDU0
1,753 2.2300 XLON 12:41:30 00031042294TRDU0
1,834 2.2400 XLON 13:30:01 00031042365TRDU0
1,736 2.2350 XLON 13:56:57 00031042435TRDU0
2,025 2.2350 XLON 14:41:38 00031042528TRDU0
1,603 2.2350 XLON 14:41:38 00031042529TRDU0
1,735 2.2300 XLON 15:01:18 00031042545TRDU0
3,621 2.2400 XLON 15:46:57 00031042693TRDU0
1,741 2.2400 XLON 15:46:57 00031042694TRDU0
145 2.2350 XLON 16:23:58 00031043007TRDU0
3,050 2.2400 XLON 16:24:12 00031043018TRDU0

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 446518
EQS News ID: 2416842

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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