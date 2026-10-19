Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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19.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

19-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

19 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 16th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6600
 		 £2.2400
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6450
 		 £2.2300
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6514
 		 £2.2347
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,134,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
4,405 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:22 00031043307TRDU0
1,968 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:22 00031043308TRDU0
1,972 2.6600 XDUB 09:34:05 00031043429TRDU0
2,057 2.6550 XDUB 09:34:05 00031043430TRDU0
2,837 2.6550 XDUB 09:53:38 00031043548TRDU0
1,077 2.6550 XDUB 09:53:38 00031043549TRDU0
2,018 2.6550 XDUB 10:18:00 00031043687TRDU0
2,295 2.6500 XDUB 11:06:51 00031043842TRDU0
2,065 2.6500 XDUB 11:33:41 00031043867TRDU0
2,310 2.6500 XDUB 11:57:54 00031043933TRDU0
2,150 2.6450 XDUB 12:24:40 00031044020TRDU0
4,080 2.6450 XDUB 12:24:40 00031044021TRDU0
787 2.6450 XDUB 13:27:00 00031044120TRDU0
1,171 2.6450 XDUB 13:27:00 00031044121TRDU0
2,511 2.6500 XDUB 14:53:24 00031044388TRDU0
472 2.6500 XDUB 14:53:24 00031044389TRDU0
943 2.6500 XDUB 14:53:24 00031044390TRDU0
1,096 2.6500 XDUB 14:53:24 00031044391TRDU0
2,744 2.6500 XDUB 15:00:11 00031044405TRDU0
2,744 2.6500 XDUB 15:00:11 00031044406TRDU0
2,744 2.6500 XDUB 15:00:11 00031044407TRDU0
684 2.6500 XDUB 15:00:11 00031044408TRDU0
734 2.6500 XDUB 15:00:18 00031044414TRDU0
1,308 2.6500 XDUB 15:00:18 00031044415TRDU0
2,003 2.6500 XDUB 15:08:52 00031044480TRDU0
2,169 2.6500 XDUB 15:18:05 00031044519TRDU0
167 2.6500 XDUB 16:05:09 00031044751TRDU0
373 2.6500 XDUB 16:05:09 00031044752TRDU0
1,997 2.6500 XDUB 16:11:44 00031044812TRDU0
8,680 2.6550 XDUB 16:12:26 00031044858TRDU0
1,615 2.6550 XDUB 16:15:24 00031044871TRDU0
694 2.6550 XDUB 16:15:24 00031044883TRDU0
2,222 2.6550 XDUB 16:15:24 00031044884TRDU0
2,908 2.6550 XDUB 16:19:10 00031044907TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,714 2.2300 XLON 08:12:22 00031043248TRDU0
1,719 2.2350 XLON 08:41:22 00031043306TRDU0
3,685 2.2400 XLON 09:34:05 00031043428TRDU0
1,823 2.2400 XLON 10:18:00 00031043686TRDU0
1,758 2.2350 XLON 10:41:34 00031043771TRDU0
1,837 2.2350 XLON 12:47:10 00031044058TRDU0
2,173 2.2300 XLON 13:01:47 00031044068TRDU0
107 2.2300 XLON 13:51:25 00031044178TRDU0
591 2.2350 XLON 14:16:44 00031044223TRDU0
1,396 2.2350 XLON 14:16:44 00031044224TRDU0
1,291 2.2300 XLON 14:21:54 00031044234TRDU0
352 2.2300 XLON 14:21:54 00031044235TRDU0
348 2.2300 XLON 14:21:54 00031044236TRDU0
887 2.2300 XLON 14:21:54 00031044237TRDU0
3,228 2.2300 XLON 15:07:03 00031044470TRDU0
197 2.2300 XLON 15:07:03 00031044471TRDU0
782 2.2350 XLON 15:58:11 00031044712TRDU0
858 2.2350 XLON 15:58:11 00031044713TRDU0
411 2.2350 XLON 15:58:11 00031044714TRDU0
1,811 2.2350 XLON 16:12:16 00031044819TRDU0
2,138 2.2400 XLON 16:23:30 00031044938TRDU0
894 2.2400 XLON 16:23:30 00031044939TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 446655
EQS News ID: 2417498

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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