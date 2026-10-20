Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



20-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





20 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares



The Company announces that on 19th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6550

£ 2.2350

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6200

£ 2.2050

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6370

£ 2.2166



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,034,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,113 2.6500 XDUB 08:26:43 00031045155TRDU0 1,418 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:45 00031045175TRDU0 742 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:45 00031045176TRDU0 3,884 2.6550 XDUB 10:19:01 00031045252TRDU0 4,664 2.6550 XDUB 10:19:01 00031045253TRDU0 2,206 2.6550 XDUB 10:26:12 00031045258TRDU0 2,219 2.6500 XDUB 10:33:47 00031045261TRDU0 2,149 2.6500 XDUB 11:15:23 00031045306TRDU0 1,217 2.6450 XDUB 11:40:41 00031045369TRDU0 756 2.6450 XDUB 11:40:41 00031045370TRDU0 2,303 2.6450 XDUB 12:03:52 00031045411TRDU0 3,938 2.6400 XDUB 12:18:51 00031045416TRDU0 2,037 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:07 00031045441TRDU0 1,935 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:07 00031045442TRDU0 1,991 2.6300 XDUB 13:44:26 00031045483TRDU0 2,249 2.6300 XDUB 13:59:37 00031045497TRDU0 2,224 2.6300 XDUB 14:15:53 00031045563TRDU0 2,151 2.6350 XDUB 14:38:16 00031045604TRDU0 2,280 2.6350 XDUB 14:38:33 00031045605TRDU0 1,898 2.6300 XDUB 14:45:40 00031045620TRDU0 942 2.6250 XDUB 14:56:23 00031045629TRDU0 1,913 2.6250 XDUB 14:57:45 00031045633TRDU0 972 2.6250 XDUB 14:57:45 00031045634TRDU0 526 2.6250 XDUB 15:12:58 00031045658TRDU0 1,621 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045687TRDU0 285 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045688TRDU0 1,620 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045689TRDU0 286 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045709TRDU0 1,430 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045710TRDU0 1,430 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045711TRDU0 688 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045712TRDU0 2,135 2.6350 XDUB 15:48:56 00031045742TRDU0 2,281 2.6250 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045760TRDU0 2,088 2.6200 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045758TRDU0 2,213 2.6200 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045759TRDU0 173 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:52 00031045867TRDU0 100 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:52 00031045868TRDU0 123 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045869TRDU0 482 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045870TRDU0 1 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045871TRDU0 64 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:54 00031045872TRDU0 59 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:54 00031045873TRDU0 4,194 2.6350 XDUB 16:23:11 00031045874TRDU0

London Stock Exchange