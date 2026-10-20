Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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20.10.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

20-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

20 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 19th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6550
 		 £2.2350
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6200
 		 £2.2050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6370
 		 £2.2166
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 625,034,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary


 

Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,113 2.6500 XDUB 08:26:43 00031045155TRDU0
1,418 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:45 00031045175TRDU0
742 2.6500 XDUB 08:41:45 00031045176TRDU0
3,884 2.6550 XDUB 10:19:01 00031045252TRDU0
4,664 2.6550 XDUB 10:19:01 00031045253TRDU0
2,206 2.6550 XDUB 10:26:12 00031045258TRDU0
2,219 2.6500 XDUB 10:33:47 00031045261TRDU0
2,149 2.6500 XDUB 11:15:23 00031045306TRDU0
1,217 2.6450 XDUB 11:40:41 00031045369TRDU0
756 2.6450 XDUB 11:40:41 00031045370TRDU0
2,303 2.6450 XDUB 12:03:52 00031045411TRDU0
3,938 2.6400 XDUB 12:18:51 00031045416TRDU0
2,037 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:07 00031045441TRDU0
1,935 2.6300 XDUB 13:00:07 00031045442TRDU0
1,991 2.6300 XDUB 13:44:26 00031045483TRDU0
2,249 2.6300 XDUB 13:59:37 00031045497TRDU0
2,224 2.6300 XDUB 14:15:53 00031045563TRDU0
2,151 2.6350 XDUB 14:38:16 00031045604TRDU0
2,280 2.6350 XDUB 14:38:33 00031045605TRDU0
1,898 2.6300 XDUB 14:45:40 00031045620TRDU0
942 2.6250 XDUB 14:56:23 00031045629TRDU0
1,913 2.6250 XDUB 14:57:45 00031045633TRDU0
972 2.6250 XDUB 14:57:45 00031045634TRDU0
526 2.6250 XDUB 15:12:58 00031045658TRDU0
1,621 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045687TRDU0
285 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045688TRDU0
1,620 2.6250 XDUB 15:24:17 00031045689TRDU0
286 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045709TRDU0
1,430 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045710TRDU0
1,430 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045711TRDU0
688 2.6250 XDUB 15:31:18 00031045712TRDU0
2,135 2.6350 XDUB 15:48:56 00031045742TRDU0
2,281 2.6250 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045760TRDU0
2,088 2.6200 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045758TRDU0
2,213 2.6200 XDUB 15:54:02 00031045759TRDU0
173 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:52 00031045867TRDU0
100 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:52 00031045868TRDU0
123 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045869TRDU0
482 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045870TRDU0
1 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:53 00031045871TRDU0
64 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:54 00031045872TRDU0
59 2.6350 XDUB 16:22:54 00031045873TRDU0
4,194 2.6350 XDUB 16:23:11 00031045874TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,036 2.2350 XLON 08:06:51 00031045080TRDU0
738 2.2250 XLON 09:10:20 00031045189TRDU0
1,751 2.2300 XLON 10:21:08 00031045254TRDU0
1,725 2.2300 XLON 10:21:08 00031045255TRDU0
1,709 2.2250 XLON 11:29:16 00031045340TRDU0
1,775 2.2250 XLON 11:29:16 00031045341TRDU0
1,259 2.2150 XLON 13:00:02 00031045438TRDU0
460 2.2150 XLON 13:00:02 00031045439TRDU0
1,776 2.2150 XLON 13:00:02 00031045440TRDU0
1,939 2.2150 XLON 14:24:38 00031045579TRDU0
858 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045582TRDU0
1,280 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045583TRDU0
523 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045584TRDU0
859 2.2100 XLON 14:25:02 00031045585TRDU0
535 2.2100 XLON 14:57:45 00031045630TRDU0
1,215 2.2100 XLON 14:57:45 00031045631TRDU0
1,728 2.2100 XLON 14:57:45 00031045632TRDU0
1,748 2.2050 XLON 15:54:02 00031045755TRDU0
1,804 2.2050 XLON 15:54:02 00031045756TRDU0
1,723 2.2050 XLON 15:54:02 00031045757TRDU0
2,559 2.2150 XLON 16:23:59 00031045877TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 446800
EQS News ID: 2418330

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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