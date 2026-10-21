Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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21.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

21-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

21 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 20th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6600
 		 £2.2300
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6250
 		 £2.2100
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6475

 		 £2.2228
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,934,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,119 2.6400 XDUB 08:33:31 00031046525TRDU0
930 2.6400 XDUB 08:33:31 00031046526TRDU0
2,228 2.6400 XDUB 08:44:44 00031046564TRDU0
2,039 2.6450 XDUB 09:04:32 00031046625TRDU0
2,026 2.6400 XDUB 09:22:55 00031046759TRDU0
2,259 2.6400 XDUB 09:41:43 00031046912TRDU0
979 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047071TRDU0
573 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047072TRDU0
575 2.6350 XDUB 10:04:07 00031047073TRDU0
752 2.6250 XDUB 10:06:22 00031047083TRDU0
4,114 2.6400 XDUB 10:22:09 00031047141TRDU0
4,310 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047651TRDU0
4,234 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047652TRDU0
264 2.6400 XDUB 12:05:29 00031047653TRDU0
1,320 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047910TRDU0
641 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047911TRDU0
248 2.6400 XDUB 13:00:03 00031047912TRDU0
1,000 2.6450 XDUB 13:21:30 00031048012TRDU0
1,214 2.6450 XDUB 13:21:30 00031048013TRDU0
1,970 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048170TRDU0
1,984 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048171TRDU0
1,970 2.6450 XDUB 13:41:03 00031048172TRDU0
1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048606TRDU0
1,926 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048607TRDU0
1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048608TRDU0
2,302 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048609TRDU0
1,222 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048610TRDU0
624 2.6500 XDUB 14:30:08 00031048611TRDU0
1,944 2.6500 XDUB 14:42:24 00031048809TRDU0
1,977 2.6600 XDUB 15:13:23 00031049169TRDU0
1,921 2.6600 XDUB 15:17:48 00031049196TRDU0
2,242 2.6550 XDUB 15:18:05 00031049210TRDU0
2,040 2.6600 XDUB 15:31:56 00031049349TRDU0
3,748 2.6600 XDUB 15:31:56 00031049350TRDU0
1,954 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049471TRDU0
1,957 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049474TRDU0
2,002 2.6550 XDUB 15:59:31 00031049475TRDU0
1,998 2.6550 XDUB 16:09:36 00031049560TRDU0
2,950 2.6550 XDUB 16:20:45 00031049639TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,864 2.2150 XLON 08:14:39 00031046129TRDU0
1,841 2.2150 XLON 09:31:06 00031046824TRDU0
1,746 2.2100 XLON 09:56:12 00031047032TRDU0
501 2.2150 XLON 10:24:07 00031047154TRDU0
1,785 2.2150 XLON 10:45:15 00031047231TRDU0
1,777 2.2200 XLON 12:33:05 00031047784TRDU0
1,775 2.2200 XLON 13:13:02 00031047971TRDU0
1,737 2.2200 XLON 13:16:52 00031047986TRDU0
2,018 2.2250 XLON 14:20:34 00031048495TRDU0
2,016 2.2250 XLON 14:41:36 00031048795TRDU0
3,577 2.2250 XLON 14:49:02 00031048877TRDU0
3,424 2.2300 XLON 15:30:42 00031049303TRDU0
1,774 2.2300 XLON 15:36:45 00031049376TRDU0
1,976 2.2300 XLON 16:00:38 00031049501TRDU0
2,189 2.2300 XLON 16:20:41 00031049633TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 446929
EQS News ID: 2419062

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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