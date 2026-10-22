Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



22-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





22 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21st October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6850

£ 2.2550

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6600

£ 2.2300

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6673



£ 2.2363



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,834,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone BST Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,158 2.6600 XDUB 08:19:22 00031049879TRDU0 2,027 2.6600 XDUB 08:30:00 00031049955TRDU0 2,254 2.6650 XDUB 09:17:34 00031050149TRDU0 2,118 2.6600 XDUB 09:18:42 00031050150TRDU0 1,950 2.6600 XDUB 09:18:42 00031050151TRDU0 1,961 2.6600 XDUB 09:49:10 00031050239TRDU0 1,966 2.6600 XDUB 10:09:27 00031050314TRDU0 2,039 2.6600 XDUB 10:32:41 00031050337TRDU0 1,983 2.6600 XDUB 10:54:37 00031050425TRDU0 1,999 2.6600 XDUB 11:13:13 00031050452TRDU0 2,168 2.6600 XDUB 11:39:59 00031050484TRDU0 2,199 2.6750 XDUB 11:54:00 00031050532TRDU0 3,665 2.6850 XDUB 13:17:00 00031050701TRDU0 193 2.6850 XDUB 13:17:00 00031050702TRDU0 2,357 2.6800 XDUB 13:17:10 00031050716TRDU0 1,372 2.6800 XDUB 13:17:10 00031050717TRDU0 1,968 2.6750 XDUB 13:58:37 00031050801TRDU0 3,800 2.6750 XDUB 14:30:37 00031050913TRDU0 1,296 2.6750 XDUB 14:30:37 00031050914TRDU0 1,296 2.6750 XDUB 14:30:37 00031050915TRDU0 2,274 2.6750 XDUB 14:30:37 00031050916TRDU0 1,296 2.6750 XDUB 14:30:37 00031050917TRDU0 215 2.6750 XDUB 14:30:37 00031050918TRDU0 1,985 2.6700 XDUB 14:57:20 00031050992TRDU0 4,000 2.6700 XDUB 15:00:10 00031051003TRDU0 1,986 2.6600 XDUB 15:13:40 00031051048TRDU0 1,980 2.6600 XDUB 15:13:40 00031051049TRDU0 1,988 2.6600 XDUB 15:24:59 00031051059TRDU0 2,086 2.6700 XDUB 15:52:02 00031051115TRDU0 1,471 2.6650 XDUB 15:52:02 00031051116TRDU0 779 2.6650 XDUB 15:52:02 00031051117TRDU0 2,299 2.6650 XDUB 16:09:03 00031051257TRDU0 1,914 2.6650 XDUB 16:17:26 00031051325TRDU0 2,887 2.6600 XDUB 16:20:08 00031051343TRDU0 2,071 2.6600 XDUB 16:20:08 00031051344TRDU0

London Stock Exchange