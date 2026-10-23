Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
23.10.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

23-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

23 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 22nd October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7200
 		 £2.2800
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6500
 		 £2.2200
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.6680

 		 £2.2347
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,734,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone BST
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,401 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051603TRDU0
1,401 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051604TRDU0
6 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051605TRDU0
1,159 2.6550 XDUB 08:15:57 00031051606TRDU0
1,216 2.6550 XDUB 08:45:51 00031051768TRDU0
36 2.6550 XDUB 08:45:51 00031051769TRDU0
3,037 2.6500 XDUB 09:11:22 00031051885TRDU0
4,045 2.6600 XDUB 09:28:57 00031051919TRDU0
2,161 2.6700 XDUB 10:24:05 00031052146TRDU0
3,875 2.6650 XDUB 10:36:21 00031052177TRDU0
2,227 2.6600 XDUB 11:08:39 00031052352TRDU0
2,016 2.6650 XDUB 11:59:46 00031052712TRDU0
2,218 2.6650 XDUB 12:23:30 00031052911TRDU0
1,942 2.6600 XDUB 12:39:01 00031053176TRDU0
2,185 2.6700 XDUB 13:11:11 00031053464TRDU0
1,995 2.6700 XDUB 13:29:00 00031053561TRDU0
1,934 2.6650 XDUB 13:29:56 00031053568TRDU0
1,981 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053937TRDU0
3,910 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053938TRDU0
3,811 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053939TRDU0
2,056 2.6650 XDUB 14:22:47 00031053940TRDU0
64 2.6650 XDUB 14:53:00 00031054302TRDU0
1,938 2.6750 XDUB 15:00:42 00031054398TRDU0
2,250 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:45 00031054406TRDU0
3,944 2.6700 XDUB 15:01:45 00031054407TRDU0
2,092 2.6700 XDUB 15:16:21 00031054505TRDU0
2,127 2.6600 XDUB 15:23:57 00031054593TRDU0
1,537 2.6650 XDUB 15:53:42 00031055024TRDU0
366 2.6650 XDUB 15:53:42 00031055025TRDU0
3,793 2.6650 XDUB 15:57:51 00031055074TRDU0
1,898 2.6700 XDUB 16:01:52 00031055134TRDU0
1,898 2.7000 XDUB 16:17:38 00031055415TRDU0
3,481 2.7200 XDUB 16:21:32 00031055549TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,815 2.2200 XLON 08:58:34 00031051812TRDU0
365 2.2200 XLON 09:11:22 00031051884TRDU0
2,012 2.2350 XLON 09:29:47 00031051933TRDU0
1,862 2.2350 XLON 10:36:21 00031052176TRDU0
1,746 2.2300 XLON 11:00:47 00031052298TRDU0
3,675 2.2300 XLON 12:39:01 00031053175TRDU0
1,743 2.2300 XLON 13:50:38 00031053721TRDU0
152 2.2300 XLON 13:50:38 00031053722TRDU0
1,568 2.2300 XLON 13:50:38 00031053723TRDU0
1,817 2.2300 XLON 14:22:47 00031053935TRDU0
1,745 2.2300 XLON 14:22:47 00031053936TRDU0
1,758 2.2300 XLON 14:43:54 00031054190TRDU0
1,772 2.2350 XLON 15:02:34 00031054415TRDU0
1,722 2.2350 XLON 15:17:09 00031054515TRDU0
1,800 2.2300 XLON 15:33:28 00031054696TRDU0
1,940 2.2300 XLON 15:57:54 00031055077TRDU0
2,508 2.2800 XLON 16:21:32 00031055548TRDU0

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 447197
EQS News ID: 2420696

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 2,72 0,93% Cairn Homes PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

04:31 KW 43: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
03:33 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
23.10.26 KW 43: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.10.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 42: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
18.10.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 42

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX geht letztlich wenig bewegt ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Freitagshandel tiefer -- US-Börsen schließen im Minus -- Asiens Börsen schließen uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt beendete die Handelswoche nur wenig verändert. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt bewegte sich vor dem Wochenende im Minus. Die Wall Street zeigte sich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Freitag in unterschiedliche Richtungen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen