Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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27.10.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

27-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

27 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 
The Company announces that on 26th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7700
 		 £2.3150
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7200
 		 £2.2850
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) €2.7507

 		 £2.3062
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,534,524 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
4,373 2.7250 XDUB 08:14:25 00031057587TRDU0
2,136 2.7200 XDUB 08:26:48 00031057608TRDU0
2,279 2.7400 XDUB 09:17:05 00031057701TRDU0
1,290 2.7350 XDUB 09:19:55 00031057709TRDU0
1,290 2.7350 XDUB 09:19:55 00031057710TRDU0
267 2.7600 XDUB 10:09:56 00031057828TRDU0
2,078 2.7600 XDUB 10:09:56 00031057829TRDU0
171 2.7600 XDUB 10:16:55 00031057838TRDU0
2,072 2.7600 XDUB 10:16:55 00031057839TRDU0
6,006 2.7550 XDUB 10:29:36 00031057867TRDU0
2,010 2.7700 XDUB 11:31:10 00031057965TRDU0
2,176 2.7650 XDUB 11:51:42 00031057977TRDU0
2,045 2.7600 XDUB 12:05:40 00031057990TRDU0
660 2.7650 XDUB 12:36:49 00031058028TRDU0
2,061 2.7650 XDUB 12:43:35 00031058032TRDU0
2,106 2.7600 XDUB 12:48:02 00031058046TRDU0
2,118 2.7600 XDUB 12:48:02 00031058047TRDU0
2,012 2.7600 XDUB 13:03:53 00031058054TRDU0
2,032 2.7600 XDUB 13:15:36 00031058056TRDU0
2,298 2.7600 XDUB 13:46:46 00031058088TRDU0
2,198 2.7600 XDUB 13:46:46 00031058089TRDU0
1,572 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058130TRDU0
2,258 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058131TRDU0
1,572 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058132TRDU0
967 2.7550 XDUB 14:24:31 00031058133TRDU0
25 2.7550 XDUB 14:51:40 00031058196TRDU0
12 2.7550 XDUB 14:51:41 00031058197TRDU0
1,528 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058218TRDU0
1,528 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058219TRDU0
1,528 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058220TRDU0
90 2.7550 XDUB 14:57:17 00031058221TRDU0
2,009 2.7450 XDUB 15:29:36 00031058286TRDU0
4,131 2.7450 XDUB 15:38:19 00031058295TRDU0
2,298 2.7450 XDUB 15:38:19 00031058296TRDU0
2,384 2.7400 XDUB 15:55:38 00031058326TRDU0
4,420 2.7400 XDUB 16:20:58 00031058358TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,915 2.2850 XLON 08:18:47 00031057591TRDU0
3,820 2.3100 XLON 09:45:13 00031057789TRDU0
1,907 2.3150 XLON 10:29:36 00031057868TRDU0
1,885 2.3150 XLON 11:25:12 00031057963TRDU0
1,966 2.3150 XLON 12:05:40 00031057991TRDU0
2,028 2.3150 XLON 12:46:28 00031058040TRDU0
2,047 2.3100 XLON 13:15:44 00031058057TRDU0
2,019 2.3100 XLON 13:56:41 00031058104TRDU0
1,328 2.3100 XLON 14:47:26 00031058165TRDU0
816 2.3100 XLON 14:47:26 00031058166TRDU0
4,038 2.3050 XLON 14:57:17 00031058222TRDU0
1,919 2.3000 XLON 15:29:36 00031058285TRDU0
1,976 2.2950 XLON 15:52:17 00031058322TRDU0
2,336 2.2950 XLON 16:26:16 00031058363TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 447537
EQS News ID: 2422588

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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