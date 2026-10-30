Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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30.10.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

30-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

30 October 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 29th October 2026 it purchased a total of 96,678 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 66,678 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7850
 		 £2.3300
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7650
 		 £2.3150
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7758

 		 £2.3193
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,237,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,533 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:40 00031065180TRDU0
2,753 2.7850 XDUB 08:51:17 00031065268TRDU0
36 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065269TRDU0
2,645 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065270TRDU0
2,628 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065271TRDU0
2,350 2.7750 XDUB 09:15:31 00031065414TRDU0
2,452 2.7800 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065672TRDU0
1,495 2.7750 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065676TRDU0
893 2.7750 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065677TRDU0
2,577 2.7700 XDUB 10:23:10 00031065732TRDU0
2,599 2.7700 XDUB 11:19:39 00031065866TRDU0
2,627 2.7700 XDUB 11:46:11 00031065883TRDU0
1,809 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066069TRDU0
5,256 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066072TRDU0
3,657 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066073TRDU0
4,782 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066074TRDU0
2,553 2.7750 XDUB 14:14:07 00031066378TRDU0
2,563 2.7700 XDUB 14:28:52 00031066457TRDU0
2,726 2.7750 XDUB 14:44:20 00031066522TRDU0
1,146 2.7750 XDUB 14:59:51 00031066590TRDU0
1,336 2.7750 XDUB 14:59:51 00031066591TRDU0
2,804 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066684TRDU0
405 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066685TRDU0
1,945 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066686TRDU0
2,793 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066687TRDU0
2,311 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:41 00031066823TRDU0
2,428 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:41 00031066824TRDU0
2,413 2.7700 XDUB 16:03:15 00031066950TRDU0
163 2.7800 XDUB 16:24:44 00031067138TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,956 2.3150 XLON 08:36:01 00031065209TRDU0
2,129 2.3300 XLON 09:05:08 00031065353TRDU0
1,955 2.3250 XLON 10:05:39 00031065673TRDU0
4,151 2.3150 XLON 11:38:42 00031065878TRDU0
1,906 2.3200 XLON 12:40:56 00031065987TRDU0
1,897 2.3200 XLON 13:20:32 00031066075TRDU0
1,900 2.3200 XLON 13:20:32 00031066076TRDU0
1,990 2.3150 XLON 13:53:26 00031066212TRDU0
2,088 2.3150 XLON 14:16:26 00031066388TRDU0
1,937 2.3200 XLON 15:20:09 00031066718TRDU0
3,941 2.3200 XLON 15:36:10 00031066788TRDU0
1,964 2.3150 XLON 15:57:32 00031066879TRDU0
78 2.3250 XLON 16:27:23 00031067150TRDU0
145 2.3250 XLON 16:27:23 00031067151TRDU0
1,600 2.3250 XLON 16:27:23 00031067152TRDU0
363 2.3200 XLON 16:28:14 00031067170TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 447928
EQS News ID: 2424930

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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