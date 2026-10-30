Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



30-Oct-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





30 October 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 29th October 2026 it purchased a total of 96,678 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 66,678 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7850

£ 2.3300

Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7650

£ 2.3150

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7758



£ 2.3193



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,237,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,533 2.7650 XDUB 08:26:40 00031065180TRDU0 2,753 2.7850 XDUB 08:51:17 00031065268TRDU0 36 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065269TRDU0 2,645 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065270TRDU0 2,628 2.7800 XDUB 08:51:18 00031065271TRDU0 2,350 2.7750 XDUB 09:15:31 00031065414TRDU0 2,452 2.7800 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065672TRDU0 1,495 2.7750 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065676TRDU0 893 2.7750 XDUB 10:05:39 00031065677TRDU0 2,577 2.7700 XDUB 10:23:10 00031065732TRDU0 2,599 2.7700 XDUB 11:19:39 00031065866TRDU0 2,627 2.7700 XDUB 11:46:11 00031065883TRDU0 1,809 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066069TRDU0 5,256 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066072TRDU0 3,657 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066073TRDU0 4,782 2.7800 XDUB 13:20:32 00031066074TRDU0 2,553 2.7750 XDUB 14:14:07 00031066378TRDU0 2,563 2.7700 XDUB 14:28:52 00031066457TRDU0 2,726 2.7750 XDUB 14:44:20 00031066522TRDU0 1,146 2.7750 XDUB 14:59:51 00031066590TRDU0 1,336 2.7750 XDUB 14:59:51 00031066591TRDU0 2,804 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066684TRDU0 405 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066685TRDU0 1,945 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066686TRDU0 2,793 2.7750 XDUB 15:16:33 00031066687TRDU0 2,311 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:41 00031066823TRDU0 2,428 2.7750 XDUB 15:45:41 00031066824TRDU0 2,413 2.7700 XDUB 16:03:15 00031066950TRDU0 163 2.7800 XDUB 16:24:44 00031067138TRDU0

London Stock Exchange