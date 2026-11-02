Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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02.11.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

02-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

02 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 30th October 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8100
 		 £2.3400
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7700
 		 £2.3050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7822

 		 £2.3185
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 624,137,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,419 2.8050 XDUB 08:23:08 00031067377TRDU0
2,533 2.8100 XDUB 08:44:26 00031067403TRDU0
254 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067437TRDU0
2,054 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067439TRDU0
2,625 2.8000 XDUB 09:04:01 00031067440TRDU0
1,468 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067484TRDU0
613 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067485TRDU0
855 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067486TRDU0
2,374 2.7850 XDUB 09:44:09 00031067487TRDU0
2,494 2.7850 XDUB 10:44:19 00031067559TRDU0
2,734 2.7950 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067614TRDU0
2,507 2.7950 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067615TRDU0
2,582 2.7900 XDUB 11:21:12 00031067616TRDU0
2,375 2.7850 XDUB 12:16:56 00031067747TRDU0
3,109 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:49 00031067877TRDU0
3,109 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067878TRDU0
1,131 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067880TRDU0
2,468 2.7800 XDUB 13:30:56 00031067881TRDU0
1,682 2.7750 XDUB 14:28:12 00031068197TRDU0
822 2.7750 XDUB 14:28:12 00031068198TRDU0
1,289 2.7750 XDUB 14:40:38 00031068407TRDU0
1,467 2.7750 XDUB 14:40:38 00031068408TRDU0
5,123 2.7750 XDUB 14:52:04 00031068542TRDU0
2,709 2.7700 XDUB 14:52:04 00031068544TRDU0
2,453 2.7700 XDUB 15:07:42 00031068660TRDU0
2,549 2.7700 XDUB 15:40:35 00031068886TRDU0
2,521 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:58 00031068981TRDU0
2,511 2.7700 XDUB 16:04:13 00031069049TRDU0
2,445 2.7700 XDUB 16:13:10 00031069142TRDU0
2,705 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:31 00031069192TRDU0
4,020 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:45 00031069232TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
205 2.3400 XLON 08:40:54 00031067399TRDU0
2,222 2.3350 XLON 09:04:01 00031067436TRDU0
4,039 2.3350 XLON 09:04:01 00031067438TRDU0
3,938 2.3250 XLON 11:21:13 00031067617TRDU0
2,121 2.3250 XLON 12:05:02 00031067740TRDU0
934 2.3150 XLON 13:30:56 00031067879TRDU0
1,976 2.3150 XLON 13:48:49 00031067965TRDU0
2,005 2.3150 XLON 13:48:49 00031067966TRDU0
1,895 2.3100 XLON 14:14:04 00031068039TRDU0
2,011 2.3100 XLON 14:52:04 00031068543TRDU0
1,911 2.3100 XLON 14:52:04 00031068545TRDU0
1,972 2.3050 XLON 15:58:14 00031068999TRDU0
2,156 2.3100 XLON 16:18:05 00031069177TRDU0
197 2.3050 XLON 16:25:00 00031069243TRDU0
2,418 2.3050 XLON 16:26:06 00031069258TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 448176
EQS News ID: 2425952

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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