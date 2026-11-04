Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



04-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





04 November 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 3rd November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8150

£ 2.3450 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7700

£ 2.3100

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7930



£ 2.3284



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,937,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,736 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073436TRDU0 1,736 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073437TRDU0 1,473 2.7850 XDUB 08:30:00 00031073438TRDU0 4,740 2.7700 XDUB 09:01:14 00031073521TRDU0 1,844 2.7850 XDUB 10:03:24 00031073921TRDU0 462 2.7850 XDUB 10:03:24 00031073922TRDU0 4,984 2.7800 XDUB 10:12:28 00031073938TRDU0 2,467 2.7800 XDUB 11:01:45 00031074046TRDU0 2,462 2.7800 XDUB 11:23:14 00031074096TRDU0 2,766 2.7800 XDUB 12:22:24 00031074156TRDU0 2,651 2.7800 XDUB 12:55:15 00031074213TRDU0 2,718 2.7800 XDUB 13:19:03 00031074270TRDU0 2,353 2.7950 XDUB 13:30:16 00031074291TRDU0 2,986 2.7950 XDUB 13:30:16 00031074292TRDU0 2,328 2.8100 XDUB 14:24:42 00031074623TRDU0 2,770 2.8100 XDUB 14:24:42 00031074624TRDU0 2,307 2.8000 XDUB 14:26:19 00031074631TRDU0 2,309 2.8000 XDUB 14:26:19 00031074632TRDU0 1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074826TRDU0 1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074827TRDU0 1,431 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074828TRDU0 212 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074829TRDU0 312 2.8150 XDUB 14:57:51 00031074830TRDU0 2,500 2.8050 XDUB 15:10:43 00031074913TRDU0 2,437 2.8050 XDUB 15:10:43 00031074914TRDU0 158 2.8050 XDUB 15:47:08 00031075037TRDU0 2,589 2.8050 XDUB 15:47:08 00031075038TRDU0 5,436 2.8050 XDUB 15:51:14 00031075067TRDU0 2,798 2.8000 XDUB 16:01:09 00031075100TRDU0 4,173 2.7900 XDUB 16:19:11 00031075201TRDU0

London Stock Exchange