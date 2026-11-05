Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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05.11.2026 08:00:05

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

05-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

05 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 4th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8050
 		 £2.3450
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7800
 		 £2.3150
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7938

 		 £2.3323
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,837,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,411 2.8050 XDUB 08:32:47 00031075641TRDU0
538 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075671TRDU0
2,049 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075670TRDU0
2,049 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075672TRDU0
184 2.8050 XDUB 08:41:39 00031075673TRDU0
2,532 2.8050 XDUB 09:41:28 00031075910TRDU0
2,478 2.8000 XDUB 10:05:07 00031075993TRDU0
2,623 2.8050 XDUB 10:31:29 00031076111TRDU0
2,608 2.8050 XDUB 11:07:22 00031076420TRDU0
2,509 2.7950 XDUB 11:26:07 00031076476TRDU0
2,483 2.7900 XDUB 11:26:07 00031076477TRDU0
2,437 2.7850 XDUB 12:09:21 00031076726TRDU0
2,873 2.7850 XDUB 12:51:06 00031076954TRDU0
2,391 2.7850 XDUB 13:24:35 00031077108TRDU0
2,724 2.7900 XDUB 13:42:36 00031077230TRDU0
2,506 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077404TRDU0
2,564 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077403TRDU0
1,615 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077402TRDU0
949 2.7900 XDUB 14:11:39 00031077405TRDU0
646 2.8050 XDUB 14:37:51 00031077494TRDU0
1,871 2.8050 XDUB 14:37:51 00031077493TRDU0
4,561 2.8050 XDUB 14:49:32 00031077593TRDU0
2,488 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:28 00031077637TRDU0
2,492 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:28 00031077636TRDU0
2,844 2.7850 XDUB 15:37:27 00031077783TRDU0
51 2.7850 XDUB 15:50:12 00031077831TRDU0
2,404 2.7850 XDUB 15:50:29 00031077832TRDU0
2,351 2.7850 XDUB 16:00:25 00031077894TRDU0
1,639 2.7850 XDUB 16:04:10 00031077924TRDU0
1,639 2.7850 XDUB 16:04:11 00031077925TRDU0
1,639 2.7850 XDUB 16:04:11 00031077926TRDU0
1,665 2.7800 XDUB 16:18:45 00031078019TRDU0
1,522 2.7800 XDUB 16:18:45 00031078021TRDU0
1,665 2.7800 XDUB 16:18:45 00031078020TRDU0

London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,900 2.3350 XLON 08:36:23 00031075650TRDU0
1,953 2.3400 XLON 08:50:55 00031075710TRDU0
2,216 2.3450 XLON 10:58:35 00031076382TRDU0
2,169 2.3400 XLON 11:18:21 00031076463TRDU0
1,911 2.3300 XLON 12:09:21 00031076725TRDU0
2,070 2.3300 XLON 12:25:46 00031076862TRDU0
1,916 2.3250 XLON 13:13:05 00031077040TRDU0
1,983 2.3250 XLON 13:57:45 00031077354TRDU0
4,114 2.3400 XLON 14:37:51 00031077492TRDU0
320 2.3400 XLON 15:01:24 00031077634TRDU0
1,838 2.3400 XLON 15:01:24 00031077635TRDU0
455 2.3250 XLON 15:59:19 00031077887TRDU0
2,231 2.3250 XLON 16:00:25 00031077895TRDU0
1,775 2.3250 XLON 16:00:25 00031077893TRDU0
584 2.3150 XLON 16:26:18 00031078075TRDU0
1 2.3150 XLON 16:26:43 00031078082TRDU0
42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078091TRDU0
42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078092TRDU0
42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078093TRDU0
42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078094TRDU0
42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078095TRDU0
42 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078096TRDU0
1,312 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078098TRDU0
1,000 2.3200 XLON 16:27:08 00031078097TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 448604
EQS News ID: 2428658

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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