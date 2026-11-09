Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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09.11.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

09-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST


09 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 6th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7950
 		 £2.3300
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7700
 		 £2.2950
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7816

 		 £2.3174
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,637,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.


Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary


 

Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
681 2.78500 XDUB 08:33:36 00031081505TRDU0
3,048 2.77500 XDUB 08:35:44 00031081506TRDU0
2,350 2.79000 XDUB 09:06:53 00031081551TRDU0
2,489 2.79500 XDUB 09:23:29 00031081831TRDU0
791 2.79500 XDUB 09:51:51 00031081914TRDU0
1,628 2.79500 XDUB 09:51:51 00031081915TRDU0
2,548 2.79000 XDUB 10:09:26 00031081946TRDU0
1,526 2.79000 XDUB 10:43:54 00031082042TRDU0
1,235 2.79000 XDUB 10:43:54 00031082043TRDU0
464 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082089TRDU0
464 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082090TRDU0
463 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082091TRDU0
1,373 2.78000 XDUB 11:20:54 00031082092TRDU0
2,748 2.78000 XDUB 11:47:57 00031082139TRDU0
992 2.78500 XDUB 12:20:02 00031082205TRDU0
2,741 2.79000 XDUB 12:41:09 00031082252TRDU0
2,766 2.79000 XDUB 12:41:09 00031082253TRDU0
1,410 2.78500 XDUB 13:30:03 00031082505TRDU0
960 2.78500 XDUB 13:30:03 00031082506TRDU0
2,518 2.78500 XDUB 13:45:04 00031082548TRDU0
2,812 2.78000 XDUB 13:56:57 00031082567TRDU0
2,630 2.77000 XDUB 14:01:50 00031082601TRDU0
2,648 2.77000 XDUB 14:36:19 00031082682TRDU0
2,460 2.77000 XDUB 14:46:51 00031082766TRDU0
2,724 2.77000 XDUB 14:57:31 00031082960TRDU0
2,754 2.77000 XDUB 15:02:47 00031083053TRDU0
2,406 2.78500 XDUB 15:21:43 00031083314TRDU0
2,671 2.78000 XDUB 15:26:41 00031083371TRDU0
2,547 2.78000 XDUB 15:47:17 00031083523TRDU0
2,444 2.78000 XDUB 15:50:26 00031083560TRDU0
1,706 2.78000 XDUB 16:05:19 00031083682TRDU0
2,459 2.78500 XDUB 16:12:01 00031083771TRDU0
821 2.78000 XDUB 16:13:54 00031083793TRDU0
1,630 2.78000 XDUB 16:13:54 00031083794TRDU0
4,093 2.78000 XDUB 16:23:31 00031083929TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
502 2.2950 XLON 08:05:23 00031081440TRDU0
1,579 2.2950 XLON 08:05:23 00031081441TRDU0
1,876 2.3300 XLON 09:17:52 00031081793TRDU0
257 2.3300 XLON 09:17:52 00031081794TRDU0
1,926 2.3300 XLON 09:51:22 00031081913TRDU0
1,904 2.3200 XLON 10:22:31 00031081990TRDU0
1,977 2.3150 XLON 11:32:04 00031082112TRDU0
1,913 2.3200 XLON 13:09:56 00031082440TRDU0
1,995 2.3200 XLON 13:09:56 00031082441TRDU0
2,034 2.3200 XLON 13:31:02 00031082510TRDU0
3,925 2.3100 XLON 14:33:15 00031082676TRDU0
2,041 2.3150 XLON 15:02:46 00031083052TRDU0
1,887 2.3250 XLON 15:18:45 00031083293TRDU0
109 2.3200 XLON 15:41:26 00031083488TRDU0
1,863 2.3200 XLON 15:41:26 00031083489TRDU0
1,883 2.3150 XLON 16:02:01 00031083660TRDU0
45 2.3200 XLON 16:29:21 00031083978TRDU0

 

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 448879
EQS News ID: 2430342

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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