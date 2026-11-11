Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
11.11.2026 08:00:03

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

11-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

11 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 10th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.8200
 		 £2.3650
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7700
 		 £2.3150
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7845

 		 £2.3250
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,437,846 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
605 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086565TRDU0
668 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086566TRDU0
900 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086567TRDU0
119 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086568TRDU0
88 2.8200 XDUB 08:03:01 00031086569TRDU0
2,437 2.8150 XDUB 08:14:14 00031086579TRDU0
1,060 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:29 00031086873TRDU0
1,700 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:29 00031086874TRDU0
2,060 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:29 00031086875TRDU0
2,638 2.7850 XDUB 10:02:30 00031086876TRDU0
653 2.7800 XDUB 10:28:32 00031086897TRDU0
655 2.7800 XDUB 10:28:32 00031086898TRDU0
650 2.7800 XDUB 10:28:33 00031086899TRDU0
2,078 2.7850 XDUB 10:49:42 00031086967TRDU0
442 2.7850 XDUB 10:49:42 00031086968TRDU0
16 2.7850 XDUB 11:18:27 00031087018TRDU0
75 2.7850 XDUB 11:18:28 00031087019TRDU0
2,707 2.7850 XDUB 11:19:29 00031087020TRDU0
336 2.7800 XDUB 11:51:07 00031087069TRDU0
335 2.7800 XDUB 11:51:07 00031087070TRDU0
335 2.7800 XDUB 11:51:07 00031087071TRDU0
1,948 2.7900 XDUB 12:02:50 00031087113TRDU0
510 2.7900 XDUB 12:02:50 00031087114TRDU0
145 2.7900 XDUB 12:31:07 00031087220TRDU0
589 2.7900 XDUB 12:31:07 00031087221TRDU0
1,809 2.7900 XDUB 12:31:07 00031087222TRDU0
633 2.7900 XDUB 13:04:06 00031087372TRDU0
2,361 2.7900 XDUB 13:04:31 00031087373TRDU0
5,209 2.7900 XDUB 13:23:19 00031087555TRDU0
2,677 2.7850 XDUB 13:30:02 00031087589TRDU0
1,331 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:08 00031087868TRDU0
1,194 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:08 00031087869TRDU0
456 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087873TRDU0
1,253 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087874TRDU0
978 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087875TRDU0
731 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087876TRDU0
522 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087877TRDU0
374 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087878TRDU0
1,335 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087879TRDU0
33 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087880TRDU0
1,559 2.7850 XDUB 14:25:27 00031087881TRDU0
2,449 2.7750 XDUB 14:46:23 00031088144TRDU0
1,445 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088489TRDU0
2,815 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088490TRDU0
2,373 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088491TRDU0
1,445 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088492TRDU0
2,312 2.7800 XDUB 15:29:01 00031088493TRDU0
2,498 2.7700 XDUB 16:04:37 00031088658TRDU0
539 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:46 00031088762TRDU0
1,077 2.7700 XDUB 16:19:46 00031088763TRDU0
539 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:00 00031088789TRDU0
509 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:00 00031088790TRDU0
321 2.7700 XDUB 16:23:01 00031088791TRDU0
539 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:10 00031088815TRDU0
539 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:10 00031088816TRDU0
538 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:10 00031088817TRDU0
3,858 2.7700 XDUB 16:26:23 00031088822TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
1,918 2.3650 XLON 08:03:01 00031086563TRDU0
95 2.3650 XLON 08:03:01 00031086564TRDU0
2,026 2.3250 XLON 08:49:31 00031086670TRDU0
2,016 2.3200 XLON 10:05:59 00031086884TRDU0
1,919 2.3250 XLON 10:31:00 00031086902TRDU0
1,907 2.3250 XLON 11:19:29 00031087021TRDU0
1,916 2.3250 XLON 13:05:05 00031087381TRDU0
1,936 2.3250 XLON 13:05:05 00031087382TRDU0
1,978 2.3300 XLON 13:30:02 00031087588TRDU0
2,004 2.3250 XLON 14:12:38 00031087813TRDU0
1,910 2.3200 XLON 14:30:48 00031087912TRDU0
1,896 2.3150 XLON 14:46:23 00031088145TRDU0
1,911 2.3200 XLON 15:29:01 00031088487TRDU0
1,922 2.3200 XLON 15:29:01 00031088488TRDU0
1,941 2.3150 XLON 15:45:01 00031088554TRDU0
27 2.3200 XLON 16:25:19 00031088808TRDU0
2,678 2.3200 XLON 16:25:19 00031088809TRDU0

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 449164
EQS News ID: 2432132

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Cairn Homes PLC

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Cairn Homes PLC 2,76 0,18% Cairn Homes PLC

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

08.11.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 45
08.11.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 45: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
07.11.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
07.11.26 KW 45: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
06.11.26 KW 45: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX schwächer -- DAX knackt erstmals 27.000-Punkte-Marke -- Wall Street uneins -- Asiens Börsen letztlich schwächer
Anleger am heimischen Aktienmarkt halten sich am Donnerstag zurück. Der deutsche Leitindex erklimmt ein neues Rekordhoch. An den US-Börsen zeigt sich ein uneinheitlicher Handel. Die Börsen in Asien verbuchten am Donnerstag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen