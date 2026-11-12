Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





12 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 11th November 2026 it purchased a total of 97,042 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,042 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7850

£ 2.3300 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7600

£ 2.3050

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7775



£ 2.3190



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,340,804 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,726 2.7800 XDUB 08:30:04 00031089381TRDU0 341 2.7800 XDUB 08:40:26 00031089388TRDU0 24 2.7800 XDUB 08:40:26 00031089389TRDU0 2,547 2.7800 XDUB 08:42:15 00031089396TRDU0 2,678 2.7850 XDUB 09:24:24 00031089496TRDU0 862 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089520TRDU0 500 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089521TRDU0 500 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089522TRDU0 771 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089523TRDU0 2,627 2.7700 XDUB 10:14:54 00031089579TRDU0 537 2.7800 XDUB 11:53:48 00031089765TRDU0 1,072 2.7800 XDUB 11:53:48 00031089766TRDU0 536 2.7800 XDUB 11:55:00 00031089778TRDU0 1,071 2.7800 XDUB 11:55:00 00031089779TRDU0 5,238 2.7800 XDUB 12:05:49 00031089809TRDU0 2,526 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089864TRDU0 1,558 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089865TRDU0 1,558 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089866TRDU0 1,558 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089867TRDU0 293 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089868TRDU0 2,953 2.7800 XDUB 13:31:28 00031089922TRDU0 580 2.7850 XDUB 14:12:15 00031090091TRDU0 7,570 2.7850 XDUB 14:12:15 00031090092TRDU0 2,401 2.7850 XDUB 14:12:15 00031090093TRDU0 2,598 2.7800 XDUB 14:53:41 00031090200TRDU0 2,571 2.7750 XDUB 15:04:06 00031090215TRDU0 104 2.7700 XDUB 15:31:32 00031090334TRDU0 4,954 2.7700 XDUB 15:31:32 00031090335TRDU0 1,465 2.7700 XDUB 15:33:05 00031090339TRDU0 1,465 2.7700 XDUB 15:33:05 00031090340TRDU0 4,622 2.7750 XDUB 15:51:34 00031090403TRDU0 1,151 2.7700 XDUB 15:51:34 00031090404TRDU0 1,287 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:28 00031090406TRDU0 1,162 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:28 00031090407TRDU0 459 2.7600 XDUB 16:16:13 00031090477TRDU0 2,177 2.7600 XDUB 16:16:48 00031090478TRDU0

London Stock Exchange