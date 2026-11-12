Cairn Homes Aktie

Cairn Homes ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14UTJ / ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18

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12.11.2026 08:00:04

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

12-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST

12 November 2026
 
Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)
Transaction in own shares
 

The Company announces that on 11th November 2026 it purchased a total of 97,042 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.
 
  Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange
Number of ordinary shares purchased 67,042 30,000
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7850
 		 £2.3300
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7600
 		 £2.3050
 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 2.7775

 		 £2.3190
 

The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 623,340,804 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.
 
In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.
Contacts:
Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600
Tara Grimley, Company Secretary


 
Appendix
Transaction Details
 
Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc
LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18
Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC
Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX
Timezone GMT
Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,726 2.7800 XDUB 08:30:04 00031089381TRDU0
341 2.7800 XDUB 08:40:26 00031089388TRDU0
24 2.7800 XDUB 08:40:26 00031089389TRDU0
2,547 2.7800 XDUB 08:42:15 00031089396TRDU0
2,678 2.7850 XDUB 09:24:24 00031089496TRDU0
862 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089520TRDU0
500 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089521TRDU0
500 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089522TRDU0
771 2.7800 XDUB 09:48:26 00031089523TRDU0
2,627 2.7700 XDUB 10:14:54 00031089579TRDU0
537 2.7800 XDUB 11:53:48 00031089765TRDU0
1,072 2.7800 XDUB 11:53:48 00031089766TRDU0
536 2.7800 XDUB 11:55:00 00031089778TRDU0
1,071 2.7800 XDUB 11:55:00 00031089779TRDU0
5,238 2.7800 XDUB 12:05:49 00031089809TRDU0
2,526 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089864TRDU0
1,558 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089865TRDU0
1,558 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089866TRDU0
1,558 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089867TRDU0
293 2.7800 XDUB 12:21:56 00031089868TRDU0
2,953 2.7800 XDUB 13:31:28 00031089922TRDU0
580 2.7850 XDUB 14:12:15 00031090091TRDU0
7,570 2.7850 XDUB 14:12:15 00031090092TRDU0
2,401 2.7850 XDUB 14:12:15 00031090093TRDU0
2,598 2.7800 XDUB 14:53:41 00031090200TRDU0
2,571 2.7750 XDUB 15:04:06 00031090215TRDU0
104 2.7700 XDUB 15:31:32 00031090334TRDU0
4,954 2.7700 XDUB 15:31:32 00031090335TRDU0
1,465 2.7700 XDUB 15:33:05 00031090339TRDU0
1,465 2.7700 XDUB 15:33:05 00031090340TRDU0
4,622 2.7750 XDUB 15:51:34 00031090403TRDU0
1,151 2.7700 XDUB 15:51:34 00031090404TRDU0
1,287 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:28 00031090406TRDU0
1,162 2.7700 XDUB 15:52:28 00031090407TRDU0
459 2.7600 XDUB 16:16:13 00031090477TRDU0
2,177 2.7600 XDUB 16:16:48 00031090478TRDU0


London Stock Exchange
 
Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number
2,197 2.3250 XLON 08:30:04 00031089380TRDU0
1,977 2.3300 XLON 08:47:47 00031089410TRDU0
1,979 2.3200 XLON 09:37:01 00031089498TRDU0
3,719 2.3200 XLON 11:30:42 00031089695TRDU0
1,939 2.3200 XLON 12:36:13 00031089884TRDU0
371 2.3200 XLON 13:06:24 00031089899TRDU0
1,003 2.3200 XLON 13:06:24 00031089900TRDU0
399 2.3200 XLON 13:06:24 00031089901TRDU0
2,410 2.3200 XLON 13:39:18 00031089961TRDU0
2,001 2.3250 XLON 14:12:15 00031090094TRDU0
2,111 2.3200 XLON 14:33:17 00031090138TRDU0
1,935 2.3200 XLON 15:04:06 00031090214TRDU0
1,898 2.3100 XLON 15:33:05 00031090338TRDU0
1,939 2.3150 XLON 15:51:34 00031090401TRDU0
2,014 2.3150 XLON 15:51:34 00031090402TRDU0
2,108 2.3050 XLON 16:24:02 00031090503TRDU0

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18
Category Code: POS
TIDM: CRN
LEI Code: 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83
Sequence No.: 449372
EQS News ID: 2433290

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

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