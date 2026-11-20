Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



20-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





20 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 19th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7550

£ 2.3000 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7200

£ 2.2750

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7447



£ 2.2917



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,744,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,689 2.7200 XDUB 08:49:19 00031101902TRDU0 556 2.7200 XDUB 08:49:19 00031101903TRDU0 134 2.7200 XDUB 08:49:19 00031101904TRDU0 262 2.7200 XDUB 09:01:57 00031101912TRDU0 874 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101920TRDU0 549 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101921TRDU0 1,423 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101922TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101923TRDU0 1,122 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101924TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101925TRDU0 1,122 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101926TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101927TRDU0 301 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101928TRDU0 299 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101929TRDU0 358 2.7300 XDUB 09:06:14 00031101930TRDU0 2,234 2.7300 XDUB 09:34:36 00031101970TRDU0 2,342 2.7350 XDUB 09:54:06 00031102018TRDU0 2,318 2.7300 XDUB 10:17:09 00031102031TRDU0 2,383 2.7450 XDUB 10:51:32 00031102039TRDU0 2,249 2.7450 XDUB 11:10:43 00031102043TRDU0 2,385 2.7400 XDUB 11:35:47 00031102109TRDU0 659 2.7400 XDUB 12:42:45 00031102122TRDU0 97 2.7400 XDUB 12:42:45 00031102123TRDU0 671 2.7400 XDUB 12:50:29 00031102124TRDU0 2,597 2.7450 XDUB 13:00:00 00031102125TRDU0 587 2.7450 XDUB 13:22:19 00031102171TRDU0 136 2.7450 XDUB 13:22:19 00031102172TRDU0 1,943 2.7450 XDUB 13:29:06 00031102176TRDU0 631 2.7450 XDUB 13:29:06 00031102177TRDU0 4,662 2.7500 XDUB 14:14:53 00031102206TRDU0 83 2.7500 XDUB 14:21:13 00031102226TRDU0 4 2.7500 XDUB 14:21:13 00031102227TRDU0 1,190 2.7500 XDUB 14:21:39 00031102229TRDU0 5,243 2.7500 XDUB 14:24:37 00031102240TRDU0 2,040 2.7500 XDUB 14:50:09 00031102282TRDU0 503 2.7500 XDUB 14:50:09 00031102283TRDU0 2,538 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102286TRDU0 961 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102287TRDU0 2,582 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102288TRDU0 1,447 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102289TRDU0 2,582 2.7550 XDUB 15:06:38 00031102290TRDU0 118 2.7500 XDUB 15:22:46 00031102330TRDU0 585 2.7500 XDUB 15:22:46 00031102331TRDU0 2,293 2.7500 XDUB 15:34:38 00031102460TRDU0 2,282 2.7500 XDUB 15:34:38 00031102461TRDU0 2,528 2.7550 XDUB 15:52:23 00031102495TRDU0 2,337 2.7500 XDUB 15:55:37 00031102503TRDU0 2,323 2.7500 XDUB 16:20:51 00031102605TRDU0 2,875 2.7500 XDUB 16:20:51 00031102606TRDU0

London Stock Exchange