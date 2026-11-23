Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc:Transaction in Own Shares



23-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





23 November 2026



Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 20th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8100

£ 2.3450 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.6950

£ 2.2700

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7735



£ 2.3165



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,644,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary



Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 2,238 2.7500 XDUB 08:08:18 00031102737TRDU0 2,468 2.7500 XDUB 08:10:43 00031102745TRDU0 2,234 2.7450 XDUB 08:35:37 00031102884TRDU0 377 2.7450 XDUB 09:02:07 00031102940TRDU0 1,977 2.7450 XDUB 09:02:07 00031102941TRDU0 2,258 2.7400 XDUB 09:17:50 00031102963TRDU0 153 2.7400 XDUB 09:17:50 00031102964TRDU0 66 2.6950 XDUB 09:47:19 00031103117TRDU0 2,347 2.7150 XDUB 10:15:00 00031103135TRDU0 2,524 2.7550 XDUB 10:38:00 00031103192TRDU0 169 2.7450 XDUB 11:14:33 00031103285TRDU0 112 2.7500 XDUB 11:32:01 00031103468TRDU0 2,579 2.7500 XDUB 11:32:01 00031103469TRDU0 2,299 2.7550 XDUB 11:50:09 00031103547TRDU0 2,207 2.7550 XDUB 11:50:09 00031103548TRDU0 2,466 2.7600 XDUB 12:47:01 00031103755TRDU0 4,644 2.7600 XDUB 12:47:01 00031103756TRDU0 1,191 2.7750 XDUB 13:45:07 00031104037TRDU0 1,196 2.7750 XDUB 13:45:07 00031104038TRDU0 1,353 2.7750 XDUB 13:51:35 00031104072TRDU0 1,894 2.7750 XDUB 13:51:35 00031104073TRDU0 2,265 2.7650 XDUB 14:32:37 00031104254TRDU0 2,239 2.7650 XDUB 14:32:37 00031104255TRDU0 1,444 2.7950 XDUB 14:45:56 00031104634TRDU0 2,510 2.8000 XDUB 14:51:15 00031104673TRDU0 1,457 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:23 00031104753TRDU0 935 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:23 00031104754TRDU0 1,457 2.8000 XDUB 15:01:23 00031104755TRDU0 3,089 2.8050 XDUB 15:05:22 00031104771TRDU0 1,707 2.7900 XDUB 15:23:18 00031104848TRDU0 1,707 2.7900 XDUB 15:23:18 00031104849TRDU0 1,595 2.8000 XDUB 15:45:13 00031104953TRDU0 2,331 2.8050 XDUB 15:55:45 00031104991TRDU0 204 2.8050 XDUB 15:55:45 00031104992TRDU0 2,296 2.8000 XDUB 15:57:40 00031105005TRDU0 333 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105026TRDU0 1,023 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105027TRDU0 1,023 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105028TRDU0 333 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105029TRDU0 8 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105030TRDU0 957 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105031TRDU0 248 2.8000 XDUB 16:02:00 00031105032TRDU0 1,588 2.8100 XDUB 16:19:42 00031105320TRDU0 73 2.8100 XDUB 16:19:42 00031105321TRDU0 1,588 2.8100 XDUB 16:19:42 00031105322TRDU0 838 2.8100 XDUB 16:19:42 00031105323TRDU0

London Stock Exchange