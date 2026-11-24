Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



24-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





24 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 23rd November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8550

£ 2.3800 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8200

£ 2.3550

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8371



£ 2.3717



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,544,677 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 772 2.8250 XDUB 08:22:31 00031105612TRDU0 1,199 2.8250 XDUB 08:22:31 00031105613TRDU0 1,357 2.8200 XDUB 08:30:22 00031105626TRDU0 428 2.8200 XDUB 08:30:22 00031105627TRDU0 138 2.8350 XDUB 08:59:39 00031105698TRDU0 1,798 2.8350 XDUB 08:59:39 00031105699TRDU0 2,074 2.8350 XDUB 09:17:04 00031105727TRDU0 1,375 2.8300 XDUB 09:25:28 00031105743TRDU0 1,375 2.8300 XDUB 09:25:28 00031105744TRDU0 1,174 2.8300 XDUB 09:25:28 00031105745TRDU0 1,894 2.8300 XDUB 09:35:35 00031105755TRDU0 2,133 2.8300 XDUB 09:58:01 00031105818TRDU0 1,337 2.8350 XDUB 10:59:27 00031106098TRDU0 552 2.8350 XDUB 11:14:51 00031106109TRDU0 1,104 2.8350 XDUB 11:14:51 00031106110TRDU0 94 2.8350 XDUB 11:14:51 00031106111TRDU0 2,094 2.8450 XDUB 11:35:29 00031106140TRDU0 137 2.8400 XDUB 11:50:37 00031106156TRDU0 115 2.8400 XDUB 11:50:37 00031106157TRDU0 430 2.8400 XDUB 11:50:37 00031106158TRDU0 1,009 2.8400 XDUB 12:08:39 00031106178TRDU0 1,071 2.8400 XDUB 12:09:21 00031106180TRDU0 879 2.8400 XDUB 12:09:21 00031106181TRDU0 828 2.8400 XDUB 12:13:06 00031106186TRDU0 1,918 2.8400 XDUB 12:13:06 00031106187TRDU0 109 2.8350 XDUB 13:24:34 00031106285TRDU0 942 2.8350 XDUB 13:35:03 00031106316TRDU0 1,590 2.8350 XDUB 13:35:03 00031106317TRDU0 293 2.8350 XDUB 13:35:03 00031106318TRDU0 2,003 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106338TRDU0 1,315 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106339TRDU0 2,252 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106340TRDU0 10 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106341TRDU0 678 2.8350 XDUB 13:50:51 00031106342TRDU0 2,300 2.8350 XDUB 14:12:35 00031106452TRDU0 896 2.8300 XDUB 14:12:35 00031106453TRDU0 1,382 2.8300 XDUB 14:37:21 00031106575TRDU0 605 2.8300 XDUB 14:37:21 00031106576TRDU0 1,909 2.8300 XDUB 14:45:09 00031106649TRDU0 479 2.8350 XDUB 14:53:28 00031106715TRDU0 2,066 2.8400 XDUB 14:55:23 00031106733TRDU0 1,214 2.8350 XDUB 14:59:41 00031106743TRDU0 1,770 2.8350 XDUB 14:59:41 00031106744TRDU0 1,769 2.8350 XDUB 14:59:41 00031106745TRDU0 3,813 2.8350 XDUB 15:21:03 00031106866TRDU0 2,093 2.8350 XDUB 15:21:03 00031106867TRDU0 1,441 2.8400 XDUB 15:46:02 00031107013TRDU0 2,216 2.8550 XDUB 15:57:59 00031107105TRDU0 2,959 2.8500 XDUB 15:58:05 00031107106TRDU0 89 2.8500 XDUB 16:07:10 00031107219TRDU0 2,245 2.8500 XDUB 16:07:10 00031107220TRDU0 1,899 2.8500 XDUB 16:08:34 00031107227TRDU0 2,378 2.8500 XDUB 16:18:11 00031107470TRDU0

London Stock Exchange