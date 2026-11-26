Cairn Homes Plc (CRN)

Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares



26-Nov-2026 / 07:00 GMT/BST





26 November 2026

Cairn Homes plc (the “Company”)

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 25th November 2026 it purchased a total of 100,000 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC (“Goodbody”), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 70,000 30,000 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.8300

£ 2.3650 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7650

£ 2.3250

Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) € 2.7930



£ 2.3414



The purchases form part of the Company’s share buyback programme announced on 02 September 2026.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 622,344,882 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc + 353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP

Euronext Dublin

Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 1,067 2.8300 XDUB 08:26:54 00031109340TRDU0 1,025 2.8300 XDUB 08:26:54 00031109341TRDU0 2,221 2.8300 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109429TRDU0 209 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109430TRDU0 284 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109431TRDU0 457 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109432TRDU0 526 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109433TRDU0 196 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109434TRDU0 101 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109435TRDU0 83 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109436TRDU0 116 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109437TRDU0 92 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109438TRDU0 7 2.8250 XDUB 08:46:37 00031109439TRDU0 48 2.8250 XDUB 09:22:46 00031109529TRDU0 578 2.8250 XDUB 09:22:46 00031109530TRDU0 2,167 2.8100 XDUB 09:26:28 00031109531TRDU0 2,148 2.8150 XDUB 09:48:38 00031109562TRDU0 1,992 2.8150 XDUB 10:10:14 00031109600TRDU0 2,085 2.8150 XDUB 10:30:47 00031109645TRDU0 165 2.8100 XDUB 11:35:16 00031109765TRDU0 329 2.8100 XDUB 11:35:16 00031109766TRDU0 4,038 2.8150 XDUB 11:35:47 00031109767TRDU0 4,189 2.8050 XDUB 11:36:13 00031109768TRDU0 1,171 2.8000 XDUB 12:26:19 00031109837TRDU0 1,171 2.8000 XDUB 12:26:19 00031109838TRDU0 1,998 2.8000 XDUB 12:26:19 00031109839TRDU0 2,030 2.7850 XDUB 13:09:09 00031110002TRDU0 512 2.7750 XDUB 13:29:33 00031110121TRDU0 1,979 2.7850 XDUB 13:38:54 00031110177TRDU0 1,963 2.7750 XDUB 13:50:13 00031110242TRDU0 2,025 2.7650 XDUB 13:50:16 00031110246TRDU0 29 2.7650 XDUB 13:50:16 00031110247TRDU0 2,021 2.7650 XDUB 13:50:16 00031110248TRDU0 1,709 2.7750 XDUB 14:33:53 00031110531TRDU0 376 2.7750 XDUB 14:33:53 00031110532TRDU0 1,989 2.7700 XDUB 14:40:54 00031110614TRDU0 2,088 2.7700 XDUB 14:40:54 00031110616TRDU0 2,227 2.7800 XDUB 15:00:08 00031110845TRDU0 5,928 2.7750 XDUB 15:00:32 00031110846TRDU0 1,947 2.7650 XDUB 15:24:46 00031110965TRDU0 1,901 2.7650 XDUB 15:24:46 00031110966TRDU0 2,089 2.7750 XDUB 15:32:08 00031110998TRDU0 2,249 2.8000 XDUB 16:04:01 00031111165TRDU0 48 2.8000 XDUB 16:10:46 00031111200TRDU0 1,283 2.8000 XDUB 16:10:46 00031111201TRDU0 2,014 2.7900 XDUB 16:13:28 00031111230TRDU0 1,924 2.7900 XDUB 16:13:28 00031111231TRDU0 548 2.7900 XDUB 16:24:04 00031111287TRDU0 548 2.7900 XDUB 16:24:04 00031111288TRDU0 2,110 2.7900 XDUB 16:24:04 00031111292TRDU0

London Stock Exchange