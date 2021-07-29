CAJ mentorship program matches 92 journalists with mentors

TORONTO, July 29, 2021 /CNW/ - The Canadian Association of Journalists (CAJ) is pleased to announce the successful applicants of the third round of its Mentorship Program for Journalists .

Over the coming weeks, 92 journalists will learn from mentors working in radio, television, digital, and print publications across the country. This is the highest number of applicants that have been successfully paired since the program launched in Fall 2020, and nearly 40 per cent more than were paired during the CAJ's last mentorship intake in March.

In this round, for the first time, mentors had the option to select applicants for a one-hour conversation, in addition to taking on mentees for the full six-week mentorship. This allowed for more pairings, and more applicants receiving help with particular projects or the development of specific skills.

"It's incredible to see leaders from across our industry stepping up to share their time and their skills," said CAJ president Brent Jolly. "We all know that mentorship is sorely needed in our industry, and the CAJ is incredibly grateful to all the mentors who donate out of their busy schedules to make this program possible."

The CAJ received 201 applications for this round of its mentorship program. Successful applicants range from journalism students to experienced reporters.

"The CAJ is excited to see what comes out of this latest round of pairings," said Jolly. "The interest and enthusiasm we've seen about this program from all corners of the country is astounding. That's why we are thrilled to include the mentorship program as a permanent part of our professional development portfolio for members."

The CAJ board of directors offers a deep, sincere thanks to all the mentors who are generously donating their time.

This year's mentorship matches include:

Allya Davidson , senior producer at CTV W5

, senior producer at CTV W5 Mrinali Anchan, reporter at CBC News



Jonathan Ventura , media coordinator at the University of Ottawa

, media coordinator at the

Heidi Lee , news editor at The Eyeopener

, news editor at The Eyeopener André Picard, health columnist at the Globe and Mail

Charlotte Carey , web editor/reporter at News1130

, web editor/reporter at News1130

Jason Herring , reporter at the Calgary Herald

, reporter at the Calgary Herald Andree Lau , managing editor of digital news at CBC

, managing editor of digital news at CBC Clara Pasieka , associate producer at CBC

, associate producer at CBC

Jeremiah Rodriguez , reporter at CTV News

, reporter at CTV News

Greg Colgan , interim editor at The Rocky Mountain Outlook

, interim editor at The Rocky Mountain Outlook

Cormac O'Brien , associate editor at Narcity Canada

, associate editor at Narcity Canada Carlos Osorio , freelance photojournalist

, freelance photojournalist Evan Buhler , photojournalist at The Rocky Mountain Outlook

, photojournalist at The Rocky Mountain Outlook

Jade Prevost-Manuel , freelance photojournalist / associate producer

, freelance photojournalist / associate producer David Beers , journalism professor and founder of The Tyee

, journalism professor and founder of The Tyee Laurence Brisson-Dubreuil , LJI reporter at The Eastern Door

, LJI reporter at The Eastern Door

Sebastian Leck , web writer at CBC, managing editor at Research Money

, web writer at CBC, managing editor at Research Money

Zak Vescera , reporter at the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix

, reporter at the Saskatoon Star-Phoenix Colin D'Mello, Queen's Park bureau chief at CTV News

Sean Previl , video journalist at Global News

, video journalist at Global News

Jonathan Bradley , student at Ryerson University

, student at David Common , correspondent and host at CBC's The National and Marketplace

, correspondent and host at CBC's The National and Marketplace Mark Kay , freelance writer

, freelance writer

Anna Desmarais , video journalist at CBC North

, video journalist at CBC North

Kimberley Molina , reporter-editor at CBC Ottawa

, reporter-editor at CBC Ottawa

Eric Bowling , reporter and editor at the Inuvik Drum

, reporter and editor at the Inuvik Drum David Topping , director of newsletters, Torstar

, director of newsletters, Torstar Rob Csernyik , freelance journalist and MFA student

, freelance journalist and MFA student

Prapti Bamaniya, student journalist at Ryerson University



Lucille Haines , editor for Alberta Prime Times

, editor for Farah Nasser , evening news anchor at Global Toronto

, evening news anchor at Global Toronto Sheba Siddiqui , producer at Global News Radio

, producer at Global News Radio Ishani Nath , managing editor at Best Health, former senior editor at FLARE

, managing editor at Best Health, former senior editor at FLARE Sahar Ibrahim , editorial manager at Tonal

, editorial manager at Tonal

Yona Harvey , freelance writer at Kingstonist

, freelance writer at Kingstonist

Amanda Scriver , freelance writer and social media lead

, freelance writer and social media lead Jason Markusoff , correspondent for Maclean's

, correspondent for Maclean's Hamdi Issawi , deputy editor at The Sprawl

, deputy editor at The Sprawl

Thibault Jourdan , web producer at Radio-Canada

, web producer at Radio-Canada

Jonathan Liedtke , self-employed

, self-employed Jen Gerson , freelance journalist and co-founder of The Line

, freelance journalist and co-founder of The Line Meagan Simpson , associate editor at BetaKit

, associate editor at BetaKit

Ethan Lou , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Perushka Gopalkista, freelance writer/editor

Jesse Winter , freelance visual journalist

, freelance visual journalist Kayla MacInnis , student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University

, student at Kwantlen Polytechnic University

Amy Romer , longform photojournalist

, longform photojournalist

Alex Lupul , student at Loyalist College

, student at Loyalist College

Kelly Schovanek , student at Royal Roads University

, student at Royal Roads University

Spencer Colby , staff photographer and photo editor at The Charlatan

, staff photographer and photo editor at The Charlatan

Phillip Blancher, LJI reporter at the Morrisburg Leader

Jordan Heath-Rawlings , host of The Big Story podcast and director of Frequency

, host of The Big Story podcast and director of Frequency Arman Aghbali, associate producer at CBC Radio's Tapestry



Danielle Orr , intern and reporter at Investigative Journalism Bureau

, intern and reporter at Investigative Journalism Bureau

Shyloe Fagan , student producer at Humber Radio and Media Production

, student producer at Humber Radio and Media Production

Jon Victor , reporter at The Logic

, reporter at The Logic

Teddy Elliott , staff writer at MTL Blog

, staff writer at MTL Blog Karen Ho , senior reporter at Business Insider

, senior reporter at Business Insider Zeahaa Rehman, freelance journalist



Emma Buchanan , reporting fellow at J-Source

, reporting fellow at J-Source Karyn Pugliese , managing editor of investigative at CBC

, managing editor of investigative at CBC Ora Cogan , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist

Charnel Anderson, Northwestern Hub reporter at TVO

Katherine Laidlaw , freelance magazine journalist

, freelance magazine journalist Madeline Lines , audio content coordinator at CKUT FM

, audio content coordinator at CKUT FM

Sherina Harris , newsletters manager at TorStar

, newsletters manager at TorStar

Zoe Tennant , producer at CBC Radio

, producer at CBC Radio

Claire Sibonney , freelance writer and editor

, freelance writer and editor Murad Hemmadi, correspondent at The Logic

Nicholas Sokic , reporter at Open Jaw

, reporter at Open Jaw

Lu Xu , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist Nadia Tchoumi , journalist and executive director of the CABJ

, journalist and executive director of the CABJ Anna Ashitey , Joan Donaldson Scholar at CBC News

, Joan Donaldson Scholar at CBC News

Joshua Azizi , video journalist at CFTK TV

, video journalist at CFTK TV

Gabby Taylor , content producer at CHVN

, content producer at CHVN Nicholas Keung , immigration reporter at the Toronto Star

, immigration reporter at the Toronto Star Cassie Apperloo , student at Mohawk College

, student at

Jennifer Golletz , reporter at Collingwood Today

, reporter at Collingwood Today

Eiad Herera , recent graduate at Concordia University

, recent graduate at Omar Sachedina , national affairs correspondent for CTV National News

, national affairs correspondent for CTV National News Andrew Brennan , video journalist / assignment editor at CTV News

, video journalist / assignment editor at CTV News

Erika Ibrahim , editorial assistant at Apartment613

, editorial assistant at Apartment613

Nicklas Rieck , student at McGill University

, student at Omayra Issa , journalist and presenter with CBC / Radio-Canada

, journalist and presenter with CBC / Radio-Canada Abby Neufeld , digital journalist at CTV News Toronto

, digital journalist at CTV News Toronto

Kelly Bennett , freelance reporter

, freelance reporter

Johna Baylon , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist Paul Wells , senior writer at Maclean's

, senior writer at Maclean's Drew Brown , editor in chief of The Independent

, editor in chief of The Independent

Laura Nelson , freelance journalist

, freelance journalist Robyn Doolittle , investigative reporter at the Globe and Mail

, investigative reporter at the Globe and Mail Emma McIntosh , Queen's Park reporter at National Observer

, Queen's Park reporter at National Observer

Alexandra Harvey , newsletter producer at the Toronto Star

, newsletter producer at the Toronto Star

Sidney Cohen , reporter/editor at CBC

, reporter/editor at CBC

Robyn Smith , editor in chief of The Tyee

, editor in chief of The Tyee

Dan Gray , investigative journalist at SaultOnline/ONNTV

, investigative journalist at SaultOnline/ONNTV Ryan McMahon , Anishinaabe creative, comedian, writer, and podcaster

, Anishinaabe creative, comedian, writer, and podcaster Manuela Vega , digital producer at the Toronto Star

, digital producer at the Toronto Star

Odette Auger , Indigenous freelance journalist

, Indigenous freelance journalist

Nick Dunne , Northeastern Hub reporter at TVO

, Northeastern Hub reporter at TVO

Boston Lafferty, student at the University of Victoria

Tara Weber , Western bureau chief for BNN Bloomberg

, Western bureau chief for BNN Bloomberg Michael King , digital journalist / associate producer at Global News

, digital journalist / associate producer at Global News

Danielle Neri , research assistant and freelance writer

, research assistant and freelance writer

Donald Higney , student journalist at X University

, student journalist at X University

Daniel Johnson , web reporter at National Post / Ryerson MJ student

, web reporter at National Post / Ryerson MJ student Valérie Ouellet, senior data journalist at CBC / Radio-Canada

Rosa Saba , business reporter at the Toronto Star

, business reporter at the Toronto Star

Emily Follett-Campbell, MA student at Concordia University



India McAlister , associate producer at CBC Kids News

, associate producer at CBC Kids News Wendy Cox, B.C. editor at the Globe and Mail

Michael Lo , student at the University of Victoria , journalist at FOCUS

, student at the , journalist at FOCUS

Ian Froese , reporter at CBC Manitoba

, reporter at CBC Manitoba

Pratyush Dayal , reporter at the Vancouver Sun and Province

, reporter at the Sun and Province William Wolfe-Wylie , senior developer at CBC News

, senior developer at CBC News Marie-Hélène Hétu, columnist-researcher at CBC News Montreal



Martin Allen , student at Columbia University

, student at Zi-Ann Lum , federal politics and policy reporter at Politico

, federal politics and policy reporter at Politico Tiffany Lam , producer at Canadaland

, producer at Canadaland

Charlotte Aiden , print news editor at The Ubyssey

, print news editor at The Ubyssey

Audrey Neveu , provincial affairs reporter at Radio-Canada Alberta

This autumn, the CAJ will be hosting a live mentorship event for all applicants to the program. Applicants who did not match this time around are strongly encouraged to apply for the next session in September. If you are a journalist interested in mentoring for the next edition of this program please get in touch with us .

The Canadian Association of Journalists is a professional organization with more than 1000 members across Canada. The CAJ's primary roles are public-interest advocacy work and professional development for its members.

SOURCE Canadian Association of Journalists