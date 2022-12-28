|
Cal-Maine Foods Inc Profit Advances In Q2, but misses estimates
(RTTNews) - Cal-Maine Foods Inc (CALM) announced a profit for its second quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.
The company's bottom line came in at $198.6 million, or $4.07 per share. This compares with $1.2 million, or $0.02 per share, in last year's second quarter.
Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $4.24 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
The company's revenue for the quarter rose 110.0% to $801.7 million from $381.7 million last year.
Cal-Maine Foods Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :
-Earnings (Q2): $198.6 Mln. vs. $1.2 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $4.07 vs. $0.02 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $4.24 -Revenue (Q2): $801.7 Mln vs. $381.7 Mln last year.
