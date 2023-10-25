Cala kIQ™ System to Treat Hand Tremor Named to TIME'S List of the Best Inventions of 2023

SAN MATEO, Calif., Oct. 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cala, the bioelectronic medicine leader setting a new standard of care for chronic disease, was named in TIME's Best Inventions of 2023 for the Cala kIQ™ System which delivers effective therapy for action hand tremor in adults with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease.

TIME reveals its annual list of the Best Inventions, which features 200 extraordinary innovations changing our lives. TIME solicits nominations from TIME's editors and correspondents around the world. Through an online application process, they then evaluate each contender on several key factors, including originality, efficacy, ambition, and impact.

"The Cala kIQ System reflects Cala's design ethos, placing the patient at the center of the product experience," said Greg Schulte, Vice President of Technology. "We are excited to be recognized by TIME as a Best Invention of 2023."

Cala TAPS (Transcutaneous Afferent Patterned Stimulation) Therapy is the first and only FDA cleared non-invasive, wearable, stimulation treatment proven to effectively improve outcomes in patients with essential tremor and Parkinson's disease. Cala TAPS therapy is validated by large clinical studies and real-world evidence demonstrating clinically meaningful tremor reduction and improvement in activities of daily living.

Cala is committed to expanding patient access to Cala TAPs therapy. Cala is a contracted provider with major national and regional health plans for essential tremor including both commercial and Medical Advantage members. The Cala kIQ System is covered by the Veterans Affairs (VA) Health System at no cost to VA beneficiaries. Cala is working to secure additional coverage and reimbursement for the new Parkinson's disease indication for the Cala kIQ System.

See the TIME List of Best Inventions here: time.com/best-inventions-2023

About Cala®

Cala Health is a bioelectronic medicine company transforming the standard of care for chronic disease. The company's wearable neuromodulation therapies merge innovations in neuroscience and technology to deliver individualized peripheral nerve stimulation, and its direct-to-home digital durable medical equipment (DME) platform is reshaping the delivery of prescription therapies. Cala Health's products are the only FDA-cleared, clinically validated noninvasive devices for the relief of hand tremors so patients with essential tremor can return to the moments that matter. New therapies are under development in neurology, cardiology, and psychiatry. Founded in 2014, the company is headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area and backed by leading investors in both healthcare and technology.

The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of hand tremors in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with essential tremor. The Cala kIQ device is indicated to aid in the temporary relief of postural and kinetic hand tremor symptoms that impact some activities of daily living in the treated hand following stimulation in adults with Parkinson's disease.

Caution: Federal law restricts this device to sale by or on the order of a physician. Prior to use, refer to the product labeling for complete product instructions for use, contraindications, warnings, and precautions at https://calahealth.com.

