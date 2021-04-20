CalAmp And Hendy Group Offer Customers Market-Leading Tracker Protection

LONDON and IRVINE, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP), a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter, today announced Hendy, the AM100 car retail group with locations across the South Coast of England, is to offer its customers the option of having a Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) device from Tracker fitted to their vehicle.

As a reseller of the Tracker SVR products, Hendy will now offer buyers of new or used cars, vans and trucks at any of its dealerships, the option of a professionally fitted, Thatcham approved, market-leading Tracker device, to protect their vehicle in the event it is stolen.

"Since opening its doors in 1859, Hendy has been determined to provide every customer with a premium experience," commented Mark Busby, commercial director for Hendy. "It is our vision to deliver 100% customer and colleague satisfaction, and that is not limited to selling them the right car or van – we are committed to providing ongoing customer service and care to keep our customers on the road. Until now, that included servicing and Ministry of Transport (MOT) testing, breakdown assistance and repairs, mobility and business solutions, as well as a range of finance and insurance options."

"We are delighted to now be partnering with Tracker so we can help our customers use the best technology available to protect their vehicle against the increasing risk of theft. Our customers can today enjoy their new car or van without worrying about the consequences of it being stolen," Busby said.

High value prestige vehicles are always hot targets for thieves but used cars and vans are also at risk. Despite 2020 seeing a reduction in car theft* as a result of pandemic lockdowns, Tracker still recovered over £9 million worth of stolen vehicles. 93% of those vehicles were taken by keyless theft – when criminals exploit keyless technology to unlock and start vehicles, rather than having to steal the owner's car keys to drive the vehicle away. This figure has nudged up from 92% in 2019 but represents a worrying 27% increase in the last 5 years. Locking a car is not enough to protect it against experienced, professional criminals, and this partnership aims to help reunite drivers with their vehicles if they are taken.

Tracker's unique combination of VHF with GPS/GSM technology makes its units resistant to GPS/GSM jamming and enables the police to pinpoint a stolen vehicle if it is hidden in a container or lock-up. This makes it particularly valuable for detecting stolen vehicles hidden in containers at major UK seaports. The Tracker Mesh network has also been instrumental in locating stolen vehicles. When a vehicle fitted with a Tracker unit passes any Tracker equipped vehicle that has been reported stolen, the unique Mesh Network automatically sends a signal to Tracker's Head Quarters and the police, providing the location of the stolen asset.

"With its close and unique working relationship with police forces nationwide, and market-leading VHF technology, Tracker is a trusted brand that we knew would support our values of honesty, quality, care and customer service. Helping to protect our customers against the risk of theft is an important part of this, increasing customer loyalty, retention, and revenue opportunities across our network," Busby added.

"The last thing anyone wants when they buy a new or used vehicle is to have it stolen, with little hope of getting it back," said Mark Rose, managing director for Tracker. "When other security measures are not enough to deter a determined thief, Tracker SVR service with VHF capability is invaluable in helping the police locate and return the vehicle. Working together, Tracker and the police have recovered over £560 million worth of stolen vehicles, made 2,783 arrests from cars fitted with Tracker products and continue to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month."

"Hendy is offering its customers a valuable tool to protect them from future losses, downtime and increased insurance premiums, while also helping dealers to navigate a challenging market by adding a new revenue stream and boosting retention," Rose added.

*Analysis of 2019 vs 2020 Tracker stolen vehicle recovery data.

About Hendy

Hendy branches are located across the South Coast, spreading from Devon, through Dorset, Wiltshire and Hampshire into West and East Sussex, Surrey and Kent, all offering new and used car and van sales, servicing, MOT testing, repairs, parts, Motability and Business. The group represents Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Iveco, Jaguar, Kia, Land Rover, Lexus, Lotus, Mazda, MG, MOKE, Nissan, Renault, SEAT, ŠKODA, Suzuki and Toyota. At Hendy, we aim to deliver a premium experience as we have done for more than 160 years, all in an effort to achieve our vision of delivering 100% customer and colleague satisfaction; our forward-thinking, progressive outlook perfectly complements our values, with honesty, quality, care and customer service at the heart of the company, as they have been since 1859. For more information, visit www.hendy.co.uk or follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

About Tracker

Tracker, a wholly owned subsidiary of CalAmp, has been leading the way in the field of vehicle tracking and telematics since 1993. With over a million market-leading security and award-winning fleet management systems fitted to vehicles including passenger cars, motorcycles, HGVs, LCVs and plant and construction equipment, Tracker is still leading the way. Tracker, together with the police has to date recovered over £561 million worth of stolen vehicles and continues to recover on average £1 million worth of stolen vehicles each month. With over a million systems installed to date, its award-winning products ensure its customers have complete peace of mind. For more information, visit www.tracker.co.uk or follow us on Twitter .

About CalAmp

CalAmp (Nasdaq: CAMP) is a connected intelligence company that helps people and businesses work smarter. We partner with transportation and logistics, industrial equipment, government and automotive industries to deliver insights that enable businesses to make the right decisions. Our applications, platforms and smart devices allow them to track, monitor and recover their vital assets with real-time visibility that reduces costs, maximizes productivity and improves safety. Headquartered in Irvine, California, CalAmp has been publicly traded since 1983. We have 22 million products installed and over 1.3 million software and services subscribers worldwide. For more information, visit calamp.com, or LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter, YouTube or CalAmp Blog.

CalAmp, LoJack, TRACKER, Here Comes The Bus, Bus Guardian, iOn Vision, CrashBoxx and associated logos are among the trademarks of CalAmp and/or its affiliates in the United States, certain other countries and/or the EU. Spireon acquired the LoJack® U.S. Stolen Vehicle Recovery (SVR) business from CalAmp and holds an exclusive license to the LoJack mark in the United States and Canada. Any other trademarks or trade names mentioned are the property of their respective owners.

