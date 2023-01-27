|
27.01.2023 14:11:55
CalAmp To Cut About 8% Employees Across Various Functions Amid Restructuring Plan
(RTTNews) - Connected intelligence company CalAmp (CAMP) announced on Friday that it initiated a restructuring plan to reduce approximately eight percent of its employees across various functions.
The Company implemented these actions to realign its operations to be more consistent with its Software and Subscription Services or S&SS, business model.
The company noted that these actions do not impact its sales initiatives and will help support its transition while also securing new customers around the world.
"We value our employees highly and considered this initiative carefully, but we believe it was necessary to help accelerate our business model conversion, address our legacy cost structure and drive higher profitability as a Software and Subscription Services business," said Jeff Gardner, CalAmp's president and CEO.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu CalAmp CorpShsmehr Nachrichten
|
27.01.23
|: CalAmp to layoff about 8% of its employees (MarketWatch)
|
27.01.23
|: CalAmp Corp. to cut 8% of its work force (MarketWatch)
|
19.12.22
|Ausblick: CalAmp legt Quartalsergebnis vor (finanzen.net)
|
21.09.22
|Ausblick: CalAmp legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu CalAmp CorpShsmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|CalAmp CorpShs
|4,06
|-0,98%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerRuhiger letzter Handelstag der Woche: ATX geht fester ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich stabil -- US-Börsen schließen im Plus -- Asiens Börsen tendierten etwas höher
Der heimische Markt präsentierte sich im Freitagshandel von seiner freundlichen Seite. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt pendelte in einer engen Range um die Nulllinie. An der Wall Street ging es freundlich zu. Vor dem Wochenende ging es an den Märkten in Fernost leicht aufwärts.