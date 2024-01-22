CalciMedica Announces Private Offering For Up To About $55 Mln; Stock Down In Pre-market

(RTTNews) - CalciMedica, Inc. (CALC) said on Monday that it has signed a deal with new and existing investors to raise up to around $55 million in gross proceeds, which includes initial upfront funding of $20.4 million and up to an additional around $34.2 million upon exercise of accompanying warrants.

CalciMedica intends to use the upfront net proceeds from the private placement to fund its ongoing and planned Phase 2 clinical trials for Auxora in AP and AKI, respectively.

The aggregate net proceeds are expected to be sufficient to fund subsequent, potentially pivotal, clinical trials and other work in CalciMedica's AP and AKI programs, the drug maker said.

Pursuant to terms of the deal, CalciMedica will issue an aggregate of 5,113,812 shares and, in lieu thereof, pre-funded warrants to purchase 351,352 shares, and accompanying warrants to purchase up to a total of 5,465,164 shares, or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof, at a combined purchase price of $3.70 per share and accompanying warrants, or $4.3915 per share and accompanying warrants for directors, employees or consultants participating in the private placement.

The financing includes participation from new investors, including an affiliate of Deerfield Management, Soleus Capital, Stonepine Capital Management and Aisling Capital, as well as existing investors Sanderling Ventures and Bering Capital.

JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC acted as the sole placement agent for the private placement. H.C. Wainwright & Co. acted as financial advisor to the Company.

CALC was trading down by 4.83 percent at $4.55 per share in the pre-market trade on the Nasdaq.