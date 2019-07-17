Calcium Chloride Markets, 2019-2024: Analysis in De-icing, Dust Control, Fluid Drilling, Concrete Additive, Waste Water Treatment, and Other Applications

DUBLIN, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Calcium Chloride Market - Forecasts from 2019 to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global calcium chloride market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.8% to reach US$1,635.344 million by 2024, from US$1,234.341 million in 2018.

Calcium chloride is a versatile chemical that is utilized in many industries and applications that includes, de-icing, dust control, chemical heating, animal feed and tire weighting among others. The demand for this salt is majorly driven from North America and Europe region since it is widely used on roads and highways as a de-icing agent due to its hygroscopic nature.

Burgeoning consumption of this salt across industries such as mining, automotive, construction is driving the market growth. Thus, the market is expected to grow at a substantial rate on account of good growth of automotive and construction industries in both developed and developing regions. Increased focus towards building infrastructure is expected to bolster the demand for calcium chloride in the upcoming years.

The major players profiled in the global calcium chloride market include Occidental Petroleum Corporation, TETRA Technologies, Inc., Solvay, Tiger Calcium, Ward Chemical Ltd., Nedmag B.V., Zirax Limited, and Auro Chemical, and the Sanmar Group.



Drivers

The burgeoning use of this salt across industries

High demand in regions with heavy snowfall

Restraints



Availability of substitutes

Key Topics Covered



1. INTRODUCTION

1.1. Market Overview

1.2. Market Definition

1.3. Scope of the Study

1.4. Currency

1.5. Assumptions

1.6. Base, and Forecast Years Timeline



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Research Design

2.2. Secondary Sources



3. KEY FINDINGS



4. MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1. Market Segmentation

4.2. Market Drivers

4.3. Market Restraints

4.4. Market Opportunities

4.5. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.2. Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.5.3. Threat of New Entrants

4.5.4. Threat of Substitutes

4.5.5. Competitive Rivalry in the Industry

4.6. Life Cycle Analysis - Regional Snapshot

4.7. Market Attractiveness



5. GLOBAL CALCIUM CHLORIDE MARKET BY FORM

5.1. Flakes

5.2. Pellets

5.3. Powder

5.4. Solution



6. GLOBAL CALCIUM CHLORIDE MARKET BY APPLICATION

6.1. De-icing

6.2. Dust Control

6.3. Fluid Drilling

6.4. Concrete Additive

6.5. Waste Water Treatment

6.6. Others



7. GLOBAL CALCIUM CHLORIDE MARKET BY GEOGRAPHY

7.1. North America

7.1.1. USA

7.1.2. Canada

7.1.3. Mexico

7.2. South America

7.2.1. Brazil

7.2.2. Argentina

7.2.3. Others

7.3. Europe

7.3.1. Germany

7.3.2. France

7.3.3. United Kingdom

7.3.4. Others

7.4. Middle East and Africa

7.4.1. Saudi Arabia

7.4.2. Israel

7.4.3. Others

7.5. Asia-Pacific

7.5.1. China

7.5.2. Japan

7.5.3. India

7.5.4. Others



8. COMPETITIVE INTELLIGENCE

8.1. Competitive Benchmarking and Analysis

8.2. Recent Investments and Deals

8.3. Strategies of Key Players



9. COMPANY PROFILES

9.1. Occidental Petroleum Corporation

9.2. TETRA Technologies Inc.

9.3. Solvay

9.4. Tiger Calcium

9.5. Ward Chemical Ltd.

9.6. Nedmag B.V.

9.7. Zirax Limited

9.8. Auro Chemical

9.9. The Sanmar Group



