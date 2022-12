Calculating Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) Formula

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Earnings per share, or EPS, is a common financial metric used to gauge a company's profitability. It measures the company's net earnings against its current share count. Diluted EPS goes a step further, factoring in shares that a company may be obligated to issue in the future.Usually you can find both earnings per share and diluted earnings per share listed on a company's income statement. You calculate basic EPS by taking the company's net income (minus any preferred dividends) and dividing by the number of outstanding shares.Continue reading