Caldera Launches Caldera WebShop to Support Customers' Digital Transformation

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Caldera, part of Dover Digital Printing and Dover (NYSE: DOV), today announced the launch of Caldera WebShop. This new e-commerce offering enables customers to go digital by creating a customizable storefront that can be integrated into a streamlined web-to-print solution.

The WebShop was developed in response to digital transformation trends that have been accelerated and intensified as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, and will enable Caldera users to run their businesses with a reduced level of social interaction. Lockdown and social distancing have resulted in a surge in demand for online services, and meeting this demand will be critical for businesses to thrive, including for textile and direct-to-garment printers.

"Caldera WebShop will help advance our customers' digital transformations by enabling them to build effective storefronts for web-to-print operations. Our dedicated web-to-print services team will guide them through setting up the necessary components, including storefronts, prepress, production and logistics," said Sébastien Hanssens, Caldera's VP of Marketing and Operations.

Caldera WebShop provides an e-commerce platform that has been developed for wide-format printing businesses. It is a comprehensive solution that allows users to build their storefront, take and fulfill orders, and ultimately build their online business through one integrated package.

Hanssens added, "It is important for printers to be able to deliver a user-friendly buyer experience. WebShop streamlines costly upfront processes, like providing clear product information and handling pricing and quotes, and makes it easy to respond to high volumes of smaller orders by automating the path between storefront and production."

The package includes a wide range of complementary features that allow users to shape their digital transformation in a way that suits their business. Key features include customizable online product catalogs, graphic templates and premium themes for personalized storefronts. Users can tailor the WebShop by creating categories within the customer database management suite, as well as within the sales portal to manage orders, invoices and shipping. WebShop comes with an advanced dashboard that allows the sales and production teams to track orders and jobs in real-time, as well as a range of reporting options that can include user-specified customer information.

"Caldera has always put the user experience at the heart of new business developments. With this latest innovation, we are helping our customers prioritize the user experience of their own customers as they respond to demands emerging in the business world. Caldera WebShop meets the needs of changed ways of working and takes web-to-print functionality to a new level," concluded Hanssens.



About Caldera:

Headquartered outside Strasbourg in Eckbolsheim, France, Caldera is a leading developer and distributor of innovative software solutions serving the graphics and textile markets. Over the past 25 years, Caldera has developed recognition as the leading developer of raster image processing software, color management and workflow solutions for the graphics and textile space. Additional information is available on the company's website at www.caldera.com.

About Dover Digital Printing:

Dover Digital Printing is comprised of the brands of Caldera, Kiian Digital, J-Teck, MS Printing and Sawgrass Industrial, and provides a complete solution of digital printing needs while driving efficiency for customers, and leading to greater speed, accuracy and profitability.

About Dover:

Dover is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. We deliver innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover leverages global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead in the markets we serve. Recognized for our entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, our team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible. Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover trades on the New York Stock Exchange under "DOV." Additional information is available at dovercorporation.com.

