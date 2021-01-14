Caldwell Announces Senior Leadership Changes

TORONTO, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm The Caldwell Partners International Inc. (TSX: CWL) announced changes to its senior leadership team as the company expands operations after its merger with IQTalent Partners, a technology-driven talent acquisition and executive search firm.

John Wallace has relinquished the role of President of Caldwell, and the Board has appointed Chris Beck in his place. Mr. Wallace will continue in his role as Chief Executive Officer of Caldwell Partners and Mr. Beck will continue in his role as Chief Financial Officer of Caldwell Partners.

In his expanded role, Mr. Beck will be responsible for all financial and investor relations functions of the enterprise, and will provide day-to-day leadership and management of the executive search business. His chief areas of focus are the firm's growth strategies, processes and fostering a success-oriented environment inside the firm. He will also continue to lead Caldwell's diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives.

David Windley has been appointed as President of IQTalent Partners, responsible for the day-to-day leadership and management of IQTalent Partners and focused on the firm's continued growth. He will also join Caldwell Partners' executive leadership team.

Mike Falagario has been appointed Vice President, Finance of Caldwell Partners, responsible for the finance and accounting functions of both Caldwell and IQTalent Partners. He will remain as Corporate Secretary of Caldwell Partners.

"These changes are part of an overall growth strategy as we continue to transform into a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels," said John Wallace, chief executive officer of Caldwell. "By combining our two firms' capabilities, expertise, network, and resources, our teams will have the ability to strengthen our client offerings and create a seamless recruiting experience all the way through the C-suite and the boardroom for our clients. Chris, David and Mike are experienced Caldwell and IQTP employees who are well-placed to usher in this exciting new era of growth for our combined organizations and to ensure that our teams are able to remain wholly focused on one thing: putting clients together with the right talent to fuel their success."

About Caldwell Partners

Caldwell Partners is a technology-powered talent acquisition firm specializing in recruitment at all levels.

Caldwell, a retained executive search firm, enables clients around the world to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain the best people. Our reputation – 50 years in the making – has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We are a leading licensed certified partner of The Predictive Index (PI), an award-winning talent optimization platform with a suite of talent strategy and assessment tools that – when integrated with our search process – helps clients hire the right people, then manage and inspire them to achieve maximum business results as fast as possible.

IQTalent Partners offers consulting, candidate sourcing, candidate research, and full lifecycle recruiting to its clients. Using a unique on-demand business model, IQTP augments the client's in-house talent acquisition team in a partnership without commissions or long-term contracts. Founded in 2009 with a mission to find a better, more cost-effective, and efficient way for organizations and candidates to find a match, the company has partnered with more than 300 corporations from Fortune 500s to startups. IQTP's IQTalent Xchange is an original market concept using advanced artificial intelligence combined with human expertise to create a passive candidate marketplace. The proprietary talent exchange platform includes more than 300 million global professionals, offering clients unprecedented access to the most qualified candidates.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

