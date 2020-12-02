Caldwell Enhances Insurance Recruiting Capabilities with the Addition of Allison Dubrow to New York office

TORONTO, Dec. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ - Retained executive search firm Caldwell (TSX: CWL) today announced a major enhancement to its recruiting capabilities in the insurance sector with the addition of Allison Dubrow as a partner in Caldwell's Insurance and Financial Services practices, and based in the firm's New York and Stamford offices.

"Allison brings a depth of expertise, a disciplined approach and a relentless focus on client service that will be invaluable to us as we continue to grow our Insurance Practice," said Peter Reed, managing partner of Caldwell's Insurance Practice. "Her addition to the practice enhances the core capabilities of our team in North America and is part of an ongoing initiative to elevate our practice within the global insurance landscape."

"With 15 years of executive search experience, Allison has worked on more than 200 client engagements, giving her a deep understanding of the insurance sector," said Paul Heller, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice. "I have known Allison for over 10 years and have seen why she has a reputation for excellence, making her an exceptional complement to our team," said Glenn Buggy, co-managing partner of Caldwell's Financial Services Practice.

Ms. Dubrow focuses on the recruitment of senior business and functional leaders across the C-suite and boardroom in the insurance industry including property & casualty and life insurance carriers, as well as brokers and other industry-related service providers.

Along with placing senior business leaders, Ms. Dubrow's functional work has included sales and marketing executives, chief financial officers, chief investment officers and chief risk officers. She partners with Fortune 100 and 500 corporations as well as private operators and private equity portfolio companies across the U.S. and abroad. She has written and spoken about the merits of increasing diversity in the insurance industry; it has become a passion for her personally and professionally.

Ms. Dubrow joins Caldwell from Spencer Stuart, where she was a key member of the Financial Services and Insurance practices. Prior to her career in executive search, she worked in asset management marketing at M.D. Sass, in equity research at Sanford Bernstein, and in private equity at Easton Hunt Capital Partners.

Ms. Dubrow holds a B.A. in psychology from Colgate University and an M.B.A. from New York University's Stern School of Business.

"We continue to make targeted, strategic additions to our partner team where we can enhance our market presence and competitiveness," said John N. Wallace, chief executive officer. "Allison's reputation for outstanding client service and the depth of her understanding of the markets she serves will serve to strengthen our already impressive group of partners focused on the insurance industry. We're delighted to welcome her to the Caldwell team."

About Caldwell

At Caldwell we believe Talent Transforms. As a leading provider of executive talent, we enable our clients to thrive and succeed by helping them identify, recruit and retain their best people. Our reputation–nearly 50 years in the making–has been built on transformative searches across functions and geographies at the very highest levels of management and operations. We leverage our skills and networks to also provide agile talent in the form of flexible and on-demand advisory solutions for companies looking for support in strategy and operations. With offices and partners across North America, Europe and Asia Pacific, we take pride in delivering an unmatched level of service and expertise to our clients.

Caldwell's Common shares are listed on The Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: CWL). Please visit our website at www.caldwellpartners.com for further information.

