Brown Shoe Company Aktie

Brown Shoe Company für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A14T37 / ISIN: US1295001044

09.12.2025 13:15:02

Caleres Guides Q4, FY25 Well Below Estimates; Shares Tumble 19% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, footwear brand Caleres, Inc. (CAL) re-initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, well below analysts' estimates.

The company said it expects continued tariff pressure on gross margin and earnings dilution from the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman, which closed in August.

For the fourth quarter, the company expects a loss per share on both reported and adjusted basis. On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

For fiscal 2025, the company now projects loss in a range of $0.13 to $0.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.55 to $0.60 per share, including $0.60 to $0.65 dilution from Stuart Weitzman. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.73 per share on net sales growth of 0.73 percent to $2.74 billion for the year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Aktien in diesem Artikel

Brown Shoe Company Inc 11,90 5,31% Brown Shoe Company Inc

