Brown Shoe Company Aktie
WKN DE: A14T37 / ISIN: US1295001044
|
09.12.2025 13:15:02
Caleres Guides Q4, FY25 Well Below Estimates; Shares Tumble 19% - Update
(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the third quarter on Tuesday, footwear brand Caleres, Inc. (CAL) re-initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2025, well below analysts' estimates.
The company said it expects continued tariff pressure on gross margin and earnings dilution from the acquisition of Stuart Weitzman, which closed in August.
For the fourth quarter, the company expects a loss per share on both reported and adjusted basis. On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $0.27 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
For fiscal 2025, the company now projects loss in a range of $0.13 to $0.18 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.55 to $0.60 per share, including $0.60 to $0.65 dilution from Stuart Weitzman. The Street is looking for earnings of $1.73 per share on net sales growth of 0.73 percent to $2.74 billion for the year.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brown Shoe Company Incmehr Nachrichten
|
08.12.25
|Ausblick: Brown Shoe Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
24.11.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Brown Shoe Company stellt Ergebnisse des abgelaufenen Quartals vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.09.25
|Ausblick: Brown Shoe Company verkündet Quartalsergebnis zum jüngsten Jahresviertel (finanzen.net)
|
20.08.25
|Erste Schätzungen: Brown Shoe Company zieht Bilanz zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
Analysen zu Brown Shoe Company Incmehr Analysen
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Brown Shoe Company Inc
|11,90
|5,31%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Zinsentscheid rückt näher: ATX schließt höher -- DAX zum Handelsende im Plus -- Asiens Börsen letztlich überwiegend in Rot
Während sich der heimische Aktienmarkt am Dienstag freundlich präsentierte, verbuchte auch der deutsche Leitindex Gewinne. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Börsen wiesen weitestgehend rote Vorzeichen aus.