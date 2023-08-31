Caleres Q2 Results Down, Adj. EPS Beats View; Sees Q3 Earnings Above Market; Backs FY23 Outlook

(RTTNews) - Footwear brand Caleres Inc. (CAL) reported Thursday that weak profit and sales in its second quarter. Further, the company issued third-quarter outlook, and reiterated its fiscal 2023 sales and earnings view.

For the second quarter, net earnings attributable to the company was $33.94 million or $0.95 per share, down from last year's $51.18 million or $1.38 per share.

Adjusted net earnings were $35.2 million or $0.98 per share for the quarter, compared to $51.18 million or $1.38 per share a year ago.

On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Net sales were $695.53 million, down 5.8 percent from $738.33 million last year. The Street was looking for sales of $704.85 million for the quarter.

Further, the company said its board of directors recently approved its next quarterly dividend, which will be paid on September 29, to shareholders of record as of September 8.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, Caleres expects earnings per share of $1.25 to $1.30 and adjusted earnings per share of $1.30 to $1.35, with consolidated net sales to be down low-single digits.

Analysts expect earnings of $1.29 per share for the quarter.

For fiscal 2023, the company continues to project earnings in a range of $4.02 to $4.22 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $4.10 to $4.30 per share on consolidated net sales decline of 3 to 5 percent from last year.

The Street is looking for earnings of $4.13 per share on sales of $2.85 billion for the year.

In addition, Caleres still expects consolidated operating margin of 7.3 percent to 7.5 percent.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.