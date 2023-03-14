|
14.03.2023 12:04:38
Caleres Q4 Profit Matches Estimates; Net Sales Up 2.5%
(RTTNews) - Caleres (CAL) reported fourth-quarter net earnings of $40.8 million, or earnings per share of $1.13, compared to $33.9 million, or earnings per share of $0.88, a year ago. Adjusted net earnings was $23.4 million, or adjusted earnings per share was $0.65, compared to $34.9 million, or adjusted earnings per share of $0.91, prior year. On average, four analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of $0.65, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.
Net sales were $696.4 million, up 2.5 percent from the fourth quarter of 2021. Analysts on average had estimated $689.71 million in revenue.
For fiscal 2023, Caleres expects consolidated net sales to be flat to up 2 percent, including the 53rd week. Earnings per share is projected to be in the range of $4.10 to $4.30.
For first quarter, the company expects: consolidated net sales down 4 percent to 6 percent, due to timing of wholesale shipments in the Brand Portfolio in first quarter 2022 to satisfy customer restocking efforts. Earnings per share is projected in a range of $0.92 to $0.97.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Brown Shoe Company Incmehr Nachrichten
|
13.03.23
|Ausblick: Brown Shoe Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
27.02.23
|Erste Schätzungen: Brown Shoe Company stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
22.08.22
|Ausblick: Brown Shoe Company stellt das Zahlenwerk zum vergangenen Quartal vor (finanzen.net)
|
08.08.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Brown Shoe Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
14.03.22
|Ausblick: Brown Shoe Company gibt Ergebnis zum abgelaufenen Quartal bekannt (finanzen.net)
|
01.03.22
|Erste Schätzungen: Brown Shoe Company veröffentlicht Zahlen zum vergangenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
17.11.21
|Ausblick: Brown Shoe Company stellt Quartalsergebnis zum abgelaufenen Jahresviertel vor (finanzen.net)
|
03.11.21
|Erste Schätzungen: Brown Shoe Company legt Zahlen zum jüngsten Quartal vor (finanzen.net)