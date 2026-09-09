Caleres Sees Higher Q3 Sales, Lifts FY26 Earnings View As Q2 Profit Surges; Stock Gains - Update

(RTTNews) - Footwear maker Caleres Inc. (CAL), while reporting a surge in second-quarter profit with higher revenues, on Wednesday initiated guidance for the third quarter, expecting higher sales. Further, the firm lifted fiscal 2026 earnings forecast, while maintaining sales view.

In pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were gaining around 7.05 percent, trading at $12.91.

Looking ahead for the third quarter, the company projects earnings per share of $0.62 to $0.70, and gross margin to improve 150 to 200 basis points, reflecting tariff mitigation efforts and lower current tariff rates.

Consolidated net sales are projected to increase low-single digits versus last year.

Brand Portfolio sales would increase in the mid-high-single digit percent range, while Famous Footwear sales and comparable sales would be down low-single digits.

Further, for fiscal 2026, the company now expects earnings per share of $2.80 to $2.95, and adjusted earnings per share of $1.50 to $1.65.

The previous estimate was earnings per share of $1.44 to $1.69 per share, and adjusted earnings of $1.40 to $1.65 per share.

For full-year 2026, total sales are still expected to increase low-to-mid-single digits.

Brand Portfolio sales are expected to be up low-double digits. Famous Footwear sales and comparable sales are expected to be down low-to-mid-single digits.

For fiscal 2025, Caleres had posted a net loss of $0.21 per share and adjusted income of $0.61 per share, on net sales of $2.8 billion.

In the second quarter, Caleres' bottom line totaled $58.64 million or $1.71 per share, significantly higher than $6.71 million or $0.20 per share, last year.

Adjusted earnings were $16.05 million or $0.47 per share for the period, compared to last year's $11.73 million, or $0.35 per share.

The company's revenue for the period rose 5.6 percent to $695.45 million from $658.52 million last year.

Jay Schmidt, president and chief executive officer, stated, "At Famous Footwear, results were below our expectations, as a later Back-to-School season and softness in lifestyle athletic pressured sales and margins. Quarter to date through Labor Day, Famous Footwear comparable store sales are flat."

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