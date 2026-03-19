Caleres Sees Strong Growth In FY26; Shares Surge 9.7% - Update

(RTTNews) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, footwear brand Caleres, Inc. (CAL) initiated its earnings and adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026.

For the first quarter, the company expects earnings in a range of $0.21 to $0.26 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $0.25 to $0.30 per share on consolidated net sales growth in mid to high-single digits.

looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $1.31 to $1.61 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $1.35 to $1.65 per share on consolidated net sales growth in low to mid-single digits.

In Thursday's pre-market trading, CAL is trading on the NYSE at $9.67, up $0.81 or 9.14 percent.

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