Calgary hailstorm causes $247 million in insured damage

EDMONTON, AB, Aug. 4, 2021 /CNW/ - The hail, rain, and windstorm that hit Calgary on July 2 caused $247 million in insured damage, according to initial estimates from Catastrophe Indices and Quantification Inc. (CatIQ). Calgary experienced extensive flooding of streets, underpasses, and parking lots. There were also reports of a damaged gas line, downed trees, and sewer backup in basements and commercial buildings.

"Again this summer, Calgary residents had their homes hit by a severe hailstorm," said Aaron Sutherland, Vice-President, Western and Pacific, Insurance Bureau of Canada (IBC). "Canada's insurers are here to help. Anyone with questions about their home or business insurance should call their insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC."

Damage caused by hail and wind is typically covered by home, commercial and comprehensive auto insurance policies. IBC reminds Albertans that the insurance industry is committed to assisting its customers throughout the entire claims process for this, and for any other, severe weather event.

"Albertans know too well the stress, turmoil and financial hardships that severe weather events can cause. Of the 10 most costly disasters in Canada, six of these have hit Alberta. Fortunately, Albertans are resilient and continue to come together in difficult times like these," added Sutherland.

Last year's Calgary hailstorm is the costliest hailstorm in Canadian history, causing roughly $1.2 billion in damage, making it the fourth costliest natural disaster of all time. The most expensive insured natural catastrophe on record is the 2016 Fort McMurray wildfire, which cost almost $4 billion. The next highest loss, at $3.5 billion, was in 2013, and included the flooding in southern Alberta.

The amount of insured damage is an estimate provided by CatIQ (www.catiq.com) under licence to IBC.

Resources

If you have questions, contact your insurance representative or IBC's Consumer Information Centre at 1-844-2ask-IBC.

For additional information, visit www.ibc.ca/hail or email AskIBCWest@ibc.ca.

