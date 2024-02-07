|
07.02.2024 03:12:17
Calibr-Skaggs, AbbVie To Develop Novel Cell Therapies For Solid Tumors And Autoimmune Diseases
(RTTNews) - The Calibr-Skaggs Institute for Innovative Medicines, the nonprofit drug development division of Scripps Research, said that AbbVie (ABBV) has expanded its collaboration to further explore Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T or sCAR-T platform in solid tumor indications and autoimmune diseases.
As per the terms of the license deal, AbbVie will pay Calibr-Skaggs an upfront license fee and maintain exclusive access to Calibr-Skaggs' switchable CAR-T platform for a term of up to five years.
AbbVie also has the option to license existing Calibr-Skaggs cell therapy programs under development for hematological and solid tumors, including Calibr-Skaggs' lead program and will have the option to explore the applicability of sCAR-Ts in autoimmune diseases. Calibr-Skaggs is eligible to receive success-based milestone payments and royalties.
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|AbbVie Inc
|161,50
|-0,49%
