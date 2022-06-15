Calibre Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 15, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) (the "Company" or "Calibre") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated May 6, 2022, were approved by the requisite majority of votes cast at its Annual General Meeting ("AGM”) held via live webcast. A total of 258,667,540 common shares of Calibre were represented by shareholders in person or by proxy at the AGM, representing 57.73% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares as at the record date of May 6, 2022.



Specifically, shareholders voted to approve:

Election of the Board of Directors; and

Re-appointment of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, as the Company’s external auditors for 2022.

Detailed results of the voting are set out below:

Election of Directors

Nominee Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Darren Hall Carried 246,235,740 99.76% 603,479 0.24% Blayne Johnson Carried 240,423,501 97.40% 6,415,718 2.60% Douglas Forster Carried 204,259,947 82.75% 42,579,272 17.25% Edward Farrauto Carried 237,522,551 96.23% 9,316,668 3.77% Raymond Threlkeld Carried 236,983,721 96.01% 9,855,498 3.99% Douglas Hurst Carried 218,966,467 88.71% 27,872,752 11.29% Audra Walsh Carried 223,724,329 90.64% 23,114,890 9.36% Mike Vint Carried 245,934,565 99.63% 904,654 0.37% Randall Chatwin Carried 245,720,410 99.55% 1,118,809 0.45%

The directors will serve on the Board of Directors until the Company’s next AGM of shareholders.

Appointment of Auditors

Outcome of Votes Votes For % For Votes Withheld % Withheld Carried 258,154,029 99.80% 505,559 0.20%



Full details of all proposals are described in the Company’s Management Information Circular available on the Company’s website at www.calibremining.com and on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall"

Darren Hall, President & Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

Ryan King

Senior Vice President Corporate Development & Investor Relations

T: (604) 628-1012

E: calibre@calibremining.com

W: www.calibremining.com

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre Mining is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier Gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua. Calibre is focused on delivering sustainable value for shareholders, local communities and all stakeholders through responsible operations and a disciplined approach to growth. With a strong balance sheet, no debt, a proven management team, strong operating cash flow, accretive development projects and district-scale exploration opportunities Calibre will unlock significant value.