Calibre Reports Robust Q2 Free Cash Flow: A Third Consecutive Record Gold Production Quarter, a 133% increase in Earnings Per Share, and 32% increase in Cash on Hand

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 09, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Mining Corp. (TSX: CXB; OTCQX: CXBMF) ("Calibre” or the "Company”) announces financial and operating results for the three ("Q2 2023’’) and six months ("YTD 2023”) ended June 30, 2023. Consolidated financial statements and management discussion and analysis can be found at www.sedarplus.ca and the Company’s website, www.calibremining.com. All figures are expressed in U.S. dollars.



Q2 2023 Highlights

Year-to-Date ("YTD”) 2023 Highlights

Record consolidated gold sales of 134,779 ounces grossing $266.2 million in total revenue, at an average realized gold price 1 of $1,933/oz;

of $1,933/oz; Consolidated TCC 1 of $1,068/oz; Nicaragua $1,009/oz & Nevada $1,386/oz;

of $1,068/oz; Nicaragua $1,009/oz & Nevada $1,386/oz; Consolidated AISC 1 of $1,239/oz; Nicaragua $1,156/oz & Nevada $1,427/oz;

of $1,239/oz; Nicaragua $1,156/oz & Nevada $1,427/oz; Adjusted net income 2 of $49.8 million, or $0.11 per share; and

of $49.8 million, or $0.11 per share; and Consolidated Mineral Reserves have increased 370% since acquisition in 2019, to 1,346,000 ounces gold.



Darren Hall, President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre, stated: "I am pleased to announce another exceptional quarter in which we delivered a third consecutive production record resulting in our strongest quarterly net income to date. Our consolidated Total Cash Cost and All-in Sustaining Costs being lower than budget position the Company to deliver full year production and cost guidance and generate strong free cash flow. As we continue to strengthen our balance sheet, we remain fiscally responsible by self-funding all exploration and organic growth from operating cash flow while increasing our cash position.

Calibre continues to present a compelling investment opportunity with a diversified asset base within the Americas, high-grade, high margin gold production, extensive growth and expansion prospects and strong cash generation. During the quarter our investment into exploration continued to yield fruitful returns. In Nevada, new shallow, high grade gold mineralization has been identified in proximity to the south pit which is expected to positively impact grades as early as next year. In Nicaragua, we continue to intersect high-grade mineralization along the VTEM Gold Corridor at Limon with continued anticipated conversion to year end Resources and Reserves.

We remain focused on sustainable mining practices and responsible resource management which has contributed to our success thus far and we will continue to prioritize environmental stewardship and community engagement.”

CONSOLIDATED RESULT SUMMARY: Q2 2023 and YTD 2023

Consolidated Financial Results

$'000 (except per share and per ounce amounts) Q2 2023

Q2 2022 YTD 2023

YTD 2022 Revenue $ 139,310 $ 112,752 $ 266,223 $ 213,604 Cost of sales, including depreciation and amortization $ (85,769 ) $ (84,499 ) $ (180,429 ) $ (153,816 ) Mine operating income $ 53,541 $ 28,253 $ 85,794 $ 59,788 Net income $ 33,203 $ 15,428 $ 49,612 $ 27,129 Net income per share (basic) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.06 Net income per share (fully diluted) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.10 $ 0.06 Adjusted net income2 $ 33,633 $ 15,475 $ 49,831 $ 31,916 Adjusted net income per share (basic) $ 0.07 $ 0.03 $ 0.11 $ 0.07 Cash provided by operating activities $ 59,803 $ 43,237 $ 86,550 $ 61,492 Capital investment in mine development and PPE $ 35,719 $ 23,372 $ 56,759 $ 37,473 Capital investment in exploration $ 8,181 $ 14,419 $ 13,743 $ 26,945 Gold ounces produced 68,776 59,723 134,526 111,621 Gold ounces sold 69,009 59,783 134,779 112,270 Average realized gold price1($/oz) $ 1,974 $ 1,861 $ 1,933 $ 1,878 Total Cash Costs ($/oz)1 $ 977 $ 1,174 $ 1,068 $ 1,121 AISC ($/oz)1 $ 1,178 $ 1,284 $ 1,239 $ 1,244



Operating Results



NICARAGUA Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore mined (t) 613,536 359,099 1,096,797 711,367 Ore milled (t) 515,478 356,417 998,567 757,631 Grade (g/t Au) 4.06 4.28 3.85 4.03 Recovery (%) 92.4 90.7 92.7 90.3 Gold produced (ounces) 58,392 48,810 113,389 91,707 Gold sold (ounces) 58,588 48,848 113,583 91,766 NEVADA Q2 2023 Q2 2022 YTD 2023 YTD 2022 Ore mined (t) 1,096,313 1,137,595 2,384,906 2,111,900 Ore placed on leach pad (t) 1,072,046 1,113,702 2,375,878 2,120,242 Grade (g/t Au) 0.39 0.34 0.38 0.41 Gold produced (ounces) 10,384 10,913 21,137 19,914 Gold sold (ounces) 10,420 10,935 21,195 20,504



Gold production in Nicaragua increased 20% in Q2 2023 vs Q2 2022 driven by higher tonnes mined and milled.

CONSOLIDATED Q2 and YTD 2023 FINANCIAL REVIEW

TCC(1) and AISC(1) for Q2 2023 were $977 per ounce and $1,178 per ounce respectively, placing the Company in a strong position to deliver full year cost guidance. The lower quarter over quarter cash costs per ounce were achieved through an increase in open pit ore tonnes, underground mining optimization improvements with associated increases in tonnes mined and higher head grades, and a reduction in diesel prices. The on-going mining improvements have resulted in an increase of ore stockpiles and in-circuit inventories.

TCC(1) and AISC(1) for YTD 2023 were $1,068 per ounce and $1,239 per ounce, respectively, as compared to $1,121 and $1,244 per ounce in the comparable 2022 period. The YTD 2023 amounts are within guidance.

Expenses and Net Income

For the three and six months ended June 30, 2023, corporate G&A was $2.7 million and $5.4 million compared to $3.2 million and $6.3 million for the same periods in 2022. Corporate administration was lower due to a reduced use of consultants.

Share based compensation for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023 was $0.1 million and $1.7 million. The increase in expense over the prior year relates to the vesting of options and RSUs granted in prior years, higher share price, and associated revaluation of cash settled RSUs and PSUs.

Total finance expense for Q2 2023 and YTD 2023 was $1.0 million and $1.9 million, respectively, compared to $0.5 million and $1.0 million from the same periods in 2022.

Current and deferred income tax expense was $16.2 million during Q2 2023 and $26.2 million YTD, compared to the same periods in 2022 of $10.5 million and $18.6 million. Q2 2023 saw an increase in current and deferred tax expense when compared to Q2 2022, from higher pre-tax income partially offset by a lower overall tax rate.

As a result of the above, net income per share in Q2 2023 was $0.07 for both basic and diluted.

2023 GUIDANCE

CONSOLIDATED

2023 GUIDANCE NICARAGUA

2023 GUIDANCE NEVADA

2023 GUIDANCE Gold Production/Sales (ounces) 250,000 – 275,000 210,000 - 230,000 40,000 – 45,000 Total Cash Costs ($/ounce)1 $1,000 - $1,100 $950 - $1,050 $1,300 - $1,400 AISC ($/ounce)1 $1,175 - $1,275 $1,100 - $1,200 $1,350 - $1,450 Growth Capital ($ million) $55 - $65 Exploration Capital ($ million) $25 - $30



The Company achieved record performance in Q2 on multiple fronts. Operationally, Calibre produced 68,776 ounces, at costs below budget placing the Company in a strong position to meet its full year production and cost guidance. Given current gold prices, Calibre is poised to generate strong free cash flow and continue to grow cash after investments in growth, development, and exploration.

Calibre continues to invest in its exploration programs, advancing a 100,000+ metre drilling program which includes resource delineation, infill, and geotechnical drilling, as well as discovery drilling to test numerous satellite targets around Limon, Libertad, Eastern Borosi and Nevada.

Q2 and YTD 2023 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS

Second quarter and YTD 2023 financial results will be released after market close on Wednesday, August 9, 2023, and management will be hosting a conference call on Thursday, August 10 to discuss the results and outlook in more detail.

Qualified Person

Darren Hall, MAusIMM President and Chief Executive Officer of Calibre Mining Corp. is a "qualified person” as set out under NI 43-101 and has reviewed and approved the scientific and technical information in this news release.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

"Darren Hall”

Darren Hall

President and Chief Executive Officer

About Calibre Mining Corp.

Calibre is a Canadian-listed, Americas focused, growing mid-tier gold producer with a strong pipeline of development and exploration opportunities across Nevada and Washington in the USA, and Nicaragua.

