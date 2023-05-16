Calibre Scientific Acquires Chemos, a German Supplier of Research and Production Scale Chemicals and Reagents

LOS ANGELES, May 16, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calibre Scientific is excited to announce the acquisition of Chemos GmbH & Co. KG ("Chemos” or the "Company”), a supplier of ready-to-use laboratory chemicals, reagents and standards to analytical laboratories and raw materials to the chemical, food and pharmaceutical manufacturing industries. Based in Altdorf, Germany, Chemos provides a critical chemical sourcing capability that can be leveraged across the entire Calibre Scientific portfolio.



The Company’s product portfolio includes volumetric reagents and solutions, standards and references, analytical reagents, and raw materials for production such as fine chemicals, composite additives, pigments, and dyes. The Company also provides value-added services, including formulation development, toll manufacturing, labelling, grinding, milling, repacking, filling and REACH registration to meet customers’ specific requirements.

"We’re delighted to complete the acquisition of Chemos”, said Ben Travis, CEO of Calibre Scientific. "Its broad product portfolio and differentiated ability to source any product requested by the customer combined with Calibre Scientific’s geographic footprint will create a compelling opportunity to serve the various chemical needs of our global customer base.”

"Chemos has nurtured a loyal customer base over the years through a consistent focus on putting the customer first,” said Rene Gräwe, CEO of Chemos. "I’m pleased that Calibre Scientific shares that same philosophy and together we can continue to deliver exceptional customer experiences to our diverse clientele across the world and propel Chemos to new heights.”

About Calibre Scientific

Calibre Scientific is a diversified global provider of life science reagents, tools, instruments,?and other consumables to the lab research, diagnostics, industrial, and biopharmaceutical communities. Calibre Scientific owns a portfolio of life science and diagnostic companies that have an unrivaled ability to address its customers’ challenges in their respective markets. Our global reach extends to over 175 countries, empowering customers all over the world. Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, Calibre Scientific continues to expand its product offering and global footprint to laboratories across a wide array of verticals and geographies.

